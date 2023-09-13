Justin Najaka has been down this road before, but the vibe is different in the Santa Fe High huddle.
Two years ago, the Demonettes shocked the state girls soccer scene with a 14-0 start that had everybody talking — including themselves.
“We were so proud to be 8-and-oh, 9-and-oh, 10-and-oh, and every time we talked about and the individual statistics,” said Najaka, Santa Fe High’s third-year head coach.
After Wednesday’s 6-1 thrashing of intracity rival St. Michael’s at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex, Santa Fe High finds itself embarking on the same path after an 8-0 start to the 2023 season. But the Demonettes are talking far less about this hot start.
“We’re not dealing with that stuff,” Najaka said. “We’re focusing on the team play. We know all the other stuff will come.”
The other stuff is in the form of attention and respect. Santa Fe High sits atop the state, according to the MaxPreps.com rankings as of Monday, and moved up to 30th in its national rankings — which is historic for the program.
The difference is the 2021 squad made a sudden evolution from an up-and-coming program to a district and state title contender. This year’s squad seems poised and mature in dealing with the building noise that is one of the state’s best.
Perhaps the reason for that level-headed approach is the results of a quartet of Demonettes who are the driving forces behind this year’s impressive run. Veteran seniors Asha Smelser and Lilly Earnest have teamed with transfers Elsa Ranney Smith and Laila Carter to form a potent scoring foursome that is giving opponents fits.
They have combined for 45 of Santa Fe High’s 49 goals scored and have 27 of their team’s 34 assists. The quartet is capable of playing just about any position on the field, and Najaka isn’t afraid of doing just that.
Smith said they merely reflect the versatility the team has in general.
“We’re so flexible with the players on this team that we can surprise our opponent by moving either me outside and Laila in or dropping one of us back [into the defensive midfield],” Smith said. “They have no idea what’s coming.”
Carter, who transferred from Los Alamos to Santa Fe High over the summer, said some opponents don’t expect it because of the program’s history.
“We have a reputation of maybe not being great, but this year we have a lot of talent,” Carter said.
But the scoring part falls heavily on those four players. Against the Lady Horsemen, Carter had a hat trick while Smelser scored two goals and had a pair of assists. Junior Sofia Smith was new to the scoring parade as she recorded her first goal of the season, which also happened to be the first goal of the match 12 minutes into the match.
Santa Fe High missed out on several chances, hitting the top post four times in the match. Najaka lamented that one of the few things the Demonettes didn’t do was crash the goal to scoop up the caroms.
Still, it’s hard to be disappointed with an offense that produced 36 shots, 15 of them on goal. If not for the efforts of St. Michael’s goalie Marisa Dominguez, who had nine saves, the match might not have reached the full 80-minute limit.
Najaka said this year’s team is as dynamic a group as he’s had, and that is a credit to the number of players who also compete in club soccer, including elite clubs in Northern New Mexico. Carter is a product of that, and she said she recently committed to play for the University of New Mexico women’s soccer program.
“They play at such a high [club team] level, so many of them,” Najaka said. “And that’s at the club or elite club level. They know what to look for, they know those runs they can make.”
Najaka said his biggest worry was on the defensive end. The Demonettes had to replace All-State ’keeper Molly Wissman, who is playing at the University of Denver. Seniors Lauren Mudge and Kaya Schlesinger-Hanson volunteered to fill the role, if not Wissman’s shoes.
Schlesinger-Hanson won the spot and has allowed only two goals — with one coming in stoppage time to the Lady Horsemen. It came on a corner kick cross by Jada Lujan, and Schlesinger-Hanson couldn’t corral the pass. It slipped through her hands and St. Michael’s sophomore striker Bella Griego was there to tap the ball into the lower right of the net to prevent Schlesinger-Hanson’s seventh shutout of the season.
Najaka said Schlesinger-Hanson has not faced many shots on goal, which is something that he ends to remedy during a nine-day break before hitting perhaps the most crucial part of the season.
“We still gotta work on putting more pressure on her in practice,” Najaka said. “That way she can be ready for those big [matches] coming up.”
Santa Fe High will learn a lot about itself over the next four matches — all against 5A foes, three of which reached the state tournament last season. It begins when Albuquerque Cibola, a 5A semifinalist a year ago, comes to Santa Fe High for an evening battle Sept. 22.
The District 5-5A season begins Sept. 27
with a home match against defending district champion Albuquerque High that may to be a long-drawn-out affair. The last four times the two programs have played went two overtimes, including their 5A first-round match last October where the Demonettes won in a shootout to reach the quarterfinals.
Then comes an Oct. 1 matchup against undefeated Los Lunas before taking on last year’s 5A runner-up in Rio Rancho Cleveland on Oct. 3.
“These next few games are going to be really important and show what we’re made of,” Smith said.
As far as the rankings go, do Smith and Carter believe the hype?
“We have a lot of talented players, but you never know,” Carter said. “Albuquerque has a lot of talented teams, too, like La Cueva and Cleveland. You truly never know. What we need to keep focusing on is working hard.”
And that’s music to Najaka’s ears. He’d rather ignore the hype than talk about it.