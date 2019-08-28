The fallout from Friday’s season-opening prep football game between Las Vegas Robertson and Santa Fe High continued Wednesday.
Santa Fe High Principal Carl Marano said that the school forwarded to the New Mexico Activities Association images and videos sent to him by Rick Jaramillo, the father of Demons quarterback Luc Jaramillo, of questionable hits on Demons players by the Cardinals.
Among the images and videos sent were two plays that involved Luc Jaramillo — one in which he appears to take helmet-to-helmet contact from a Robertson lineman in the third quarter, and another in which three Cardinals defenders dove at the quarterback as he falls forward during the second quarter, hitting him in the chest.
This comes on the heels of a post-game altercation in which Robertson head coach Leroy Gonzalez filed a report with the Santa Fe Police Department claiming he was hit in the head by a fan as he left the field after the Cardinals’ 6-0 win.
Santa Fe police spokesman Greg Gurulé did not return phone messages or an email from The New Mexican, but Gonzalez said he spoke to an investigator Wednesday who said the case is still ongoing.
Jaramillo said he sent the images and videos out of concern for players, especially since he saw plays in which Robertson players used the crowns of their helmets to initiate contact.
“I just wanted to make this a point of interest [to the NMAA] that shots to the head and late hits are not condoned,” Jaramillo said. “With all the issues with brain injuries, CTE [chronic traumatic encephalopathy] and concussions, we need to get up to speed on this.”
Marano echoed those sentiments.
“We are in a time where we don’t lead with the head anymore,” Marano said. “There are different ways of teaching technique and tackling, and we’re trying to keep our young people safe from serious injuries. And it’s not just football, but all sports.”
Dusty Young, associate director of the NMAA, said the organization did receive the images and videos, and indicated that it is common occurrence. He said the NMAA uses some of what it receives to help with training officials, while sometimes those media clips can help with investigations when there is a fight or an “ugly situation.”
“If they’re plays, we do review them and feedback is provided by evaluators,” Young said. “They then help educate and train officials as needed.”
Gonzalez, though, said he didn’t see the plays in question, and didn’t think his players did anything out of the ordinary.
“It sounds like parents are going over the heads of the coaches and the athletic director,” Gonzalez said. “If that’s going to be the case, how many videos could I send on hits on our team? Personal fouls [penalties] were called, and it might not be a part of football, but it is part of the game. If they [the Cardinals] had taken a half-step more, it wouldn’t be an issue.”