The Santa Fe High Demons are the defending Class 5A champions.
Opponents are preparing for them like they are the defending champions.
But does the rest of the state respect a program that hadn’t sniffed a state title until its storybook run in 2021?
That’s the dichotomy the Demons find themselves in as they prepare to show last year’s championship was not a fluke. Senior midfielder Evan Eadie said it is odd feeling respected for being the defending state champion, yet not respected because of the loss of 10 key players from last year’s team, including star striker Alex Waggoner.
“We’re a different team, but we still have to carry that state championship title with respect,” Evan Eadie said. “Every game, even if we lose, we have to be good sports about it. But we want to protect that, and that really motivates us as a team.”
Santa Fe High already got a taste of what lies ahead during a handful of summer scrimmages and especially at the Rio Rancho Cleveland camp. The Demons faced Albuquerque Atrisco Heritage Academy and Volcano Vista, whom they beat to reach the 5A finals in November, and both teams played with the vigor of a playoff showdown.
That intensity was just a sample of what Santa Fe High will face this season, regardless of its record. But Demons head coach Chris Eadie feels rumors of his team’s impending demise might be a little exaggerated.
He sees a team that might lack an elite-level star like it had in Waggoner, who parlayed a 73-goal season into a spot with the New Mexico United Academy, but is talented across the board. The Demons also possess more overall team speed and depth, Eadie said, which should allow the team to play a variety of styles and use different lineups.
“Last year, we played the same formation all year,” Eadie said. “We played the same lineup almost the entire year, and we relied on our horses to play 80, 90 minutes all year. That is not the way I normally coach. This year, is more like what I like.”
The Demons offered a glimpse of what they can do Wednesday in a rain-shortened 1-0 win over St. Michael’s. They consistently pressed the Horsemen and controlled possession while pressuring the back line with quick passing. Santa Fe High managed 14 shots overall, with seven on goal.
Even more impressive was the distribution of shots, as five players recorded two shots. It was a far different way of attacking compared to last year, when the Demons could rely upon Waggoner and his supreme talents to do the bulk of the scoring.
“That first half, there was some really good movement, possession, decision-making and some nice combinations,” Eadie said. “We saw that right away here. Part of it is because of the character of the team, and part of it is because we had more opportunities to play in scrimmages [than last year].”
The summer might end up being crucial, especially because only three players had significant varsity experience last year — Evan Eadie, Max Anderson and Owen Lock. all three are playing different roles compared to last season. Evan Eadie and Anderson will be called upon to be attacking midfielders, while Lock will help anchor the defense from his center back position.
Chris Eadie said Anderson and Lock benefitted from competing on the track team last year, and their speed, which was pretty good to begin with, improved because of it. That also went with other players who took part in the sport.
“We have a lot speed in the wings, the middle and the back,” Anderson said. “Last year, we had speed, but not as much as this year, especially in the back.”
Santa Fe High could also benefit from the arrival of foreign exchange student Pablo Canivell, who arrived from Spain when preseason practices began Aug. 8. He already developed a strong rapport with Evan Eadie in the midfield and could add more depth to what is an already strong group.
“I like playing with Pablo already,” Evan Eadie said. “He’s a really good guy and a really creative player. I think with me, Max and Pablo, we’re gonna have a strong midfield.”
Evan Eadie said the chemistry on this year’s team also improved through a summer of workouts and camps. He said the trio of returners from the state championship team learned about leadership, and they have used those lessons to impart on the younger group.
“We really want to strive for building up confidence,” Anderson said. “If somebody makes a bad play, we want to bring them up and not put them down.”
But nothing works quite like developing a chip on one’s shoulder, and the Demons already felt disrespected before the season began. They hope to channel that into wins — and proof they should be respected as both a defending champion and a quality soccer program.
“Their goal is to get back to state, and they want to do it by either finishing first or second in the district,” Chris Eadie said. “They want to compete with everyone. They like the challenge.”
It’s really the only way to change the perception that last year was just a flash in the pan.