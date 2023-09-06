What Dungeons & Dragons was to tabletop game enthusiasts when I was a kid, fantasy football is, by all accounts, to everyone else who grew up and brainwashed generations of others who came before and after them.

I’ve never been a fan.

Anything that requires the user to root for players not wearing their favorite team’s uniform is a violation of fan protocol. Or at least it should be.

Will Webber is the sports editor for The New Mexican. Contact him at wwebber@sfnewmexican.com.

