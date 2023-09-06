What Dungeons & Dragons was to tabletop game enthusiasts when I was a kid, fantasy football is, by all accounts, to everyone else who grew up and brainwashed generations of others who came before and after them.
I’ve never been a fan.
Anything that requires the user to root for players not wearing their favorite team’s uniform is a violation of fan protocol. Or at least it should be.
Why on Earth would a red-blooded Bears fan feel rewarded if the running back from the Packers has a good game? Or a black-hearted Raiders fan rejoice when the Steel Curtain rises and pitches a shutout?
It’s coloring outside the lines on purpose. It’s not staying in your lane. It’s wearing Wranglers and a 10-gallon hat to a Metallica concert and intentionally singing out of tune.
None of it makes sense.
Neither does this: My wife has been a fantasy football regular for 20 years, give or take. She’s never won a title and has fallen short of the playoffs about as frequently as the Lobos miss out on bowl games. What’s worse, she’s projected to finish last in what’s called the Zozobra League, a 10-person group that held its draft Tuesday night.
I was only mildly interested — “mildly” being a bit of a reach.
She picked Stefon Diggs in the first round and Tony Pollard in the second. Josh Allen finally went in the third round.
I admit to not knowing a thing about fantasy football, but in real life those kinds of moves get you fired. I also admit my wife is a sports junkie who knows more about the NFL than I do, but when she blatantly and willfully skipped on taking a proven QB in the first round and an offensive lineman in the second round, I had to ask if she was trying to mess up.
If I were calling the shots, I would have spent every single round taking players off the Washington Shall-Not-Be-Named roster, as my loyalties run deep.
By the end she let a few rounds go by, allowing Yahoo to auto-pick a handful of goobers for her. As soon as it was done, she was immediately slapped to the curb by an artificial intelligence recap of her selections. Within minutes, a newspaper-style story was sent to her inbox ripping her draft process to shreds.
“Little’s All-Stars had a draft that left fantasy football experts scratching their heads and reaching for the nearest bottle of aspirin,” it starts. “While every team has their shining moments, it’s hard to find a silver lining in the All-Stars’ draft.”
Other memorable AI missives: “It’s like finding a penny on the ground and realizing it’s actually worth less than a penny,” and, “It’s like buying a lottery ticket and finding out it’s already been scratched off and discarded.” Then there’s the, “If they threw a parade, no one would come,” and, “Seems like the All-Stars are destined for a season that’s more of a snoozefest than a blockbuster hit.”
Eek.
First thought? If we in The New Mexican sports department laid down the unblinking truth about some of our local teams the way Yahoo’s AI analysis did with the wife’s, we’d have a lot of upset readers hammering away at their keyboards.
It just gave me another reason to be thankful I have somehow avoided the fever from the fantasy football bug. At no point have I ever been drawn to it the way so many others have.
On Sundays from my couch, I don’t find myself scrolling through the ticker at the bottom of the screen looking to see how the Falcons’ kicker did or trying to high-five my dog when the Dolphins tight end I plucked off the waiver wire scored a touchdown.
For those of us who don’t fantasize about the fantasy part of football, we’ll be over here coloring inside the lines and holding on tight to our favorite team’s blanket. Better to go down with the ship that brought ya than find solace in seeing some other team’s colors have all the fun.