High school sports officially returned to Santa Fe earlier this month and fans were welcomed back into the fold just a few days later.
On Tuesday night, however, it all felt a little more real.
Opening its doors to spectators for the first time in more than a year, Santa Fe High’s Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium welcomed more than 300 people into its socially distanced bleacher seats Tuesday as the Demonettes’ volleyball team hosted Capital. It was the city’s first indoor sporting event with fans since last year’s basketball district tournaments.
The bleacher seats were rolled out on three of the four sides in the lower bowl, as well as the top spectator area across the floor from the team benches. Same as before, the seats where the teams congregate was off limits to fans.
The energy of the people was unmistakable.
“The kids are just so happy,” said Santa Fe High head coach Josie Adams after her team’s sweep of the visiting Lady Jaguars. “It was just really fun to see people back in there.”
Indoor facilities are able to accommodate up to 25 percent of capacity in Santa Fe County. Elevated to green status a week ago thanks to fewer coronavirus cases, the county’s outdoor sports venues can accept up to 50 percent of capacity.
People have responded. Last weekend’s game between Capital and visiting Los Alamos sold out the day before the game. Tuesday’s volleyball match at Toby Roybal could have fit up to 400 fans, Adams said.
“Just to have people back in there makes all the difference,” she said. “The girls have just been working so hard for this. They’ve been going at it really hard in practice, and to have people get a chance to see them work, it’s seriously paying off for this team.”
Santa Fe High improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in District 1-5A with Tuesday’s win. Behind the dominant front line and steady passing from the back row, the Demonettes won with a straight-sets 25-17, 25-13, 25-10 sweep that was over in less than an hour.
Capital (1-3, 0-3) played well but had trouble stopping the hitting of all-district candidates Laila Bernardino, Jorja Chambers, Isabella Melton, Sydney Pino-Pacheco and Alyssa Sanchez. Bernardino and Chambers each had eight kills while the others combined for an additional 12. What’s more, the back line was as solid with just four errors in three sets.
“We’ve talked a lot about staying in system and controlling the ball on this side of the court,” Adams said. “The only way our setter and front line succeed is with hard work at practice. We keep the ball in the system and we’re going to be good.”
Just four matches remain in the regular season, three of which are in town. All three will allow fans to watch what’s left of the all-too-short prep volleyball schedule.
In that respect, all eyes will be on the March 23 visit from Cleveland. Win that match in four sets or less and it’s likely that the Demonettes will be district champions and head to the Class 5A state tournament as one of the top teams.
But first things first, and that’s welcoming back the fans to enjoy the limited action still to come.
