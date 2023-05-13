Jada Lujan has always had an affinity for jumping as high as she can while contorting her body midair.
The St. Michael’s junior showed early signs of brilliance extolling both traits when she took up ballet early in her grade school days. She was coordinated, graceful and driven. She was also very good at it.
“It was my dream to become a professional ballerina,” she says now.
It’s safe to say she has taken a different tack, ditching the pointed shoes in favor of spikes. She gravitated to track and field at a young age, focusing her attention on a discipline that allowed her to take ballet’s basic tenets and translate them into the high jump.
In truth, Lujan has her sights set on something larger. She wants to compete in the heptathlon in college, a multidisciplinary endeavor that demands excellence in a wide range of events. With another year to go before college, she’s determined to shine in this summer’s biggest regional events in hopes of getting the kind of college attention her mom got when she, herself, attended St. Mike’s.
A 1999 graduate, Amy Lujan — the former Amy Merrill — landed a scholarship to run track at Marquette University. In 1996, she set the St. Michael’s high jump record of 5 feet, 4 inches.
That standard stood for 27 years. It was finally surpassed in April by none other than her daughter.
“I was surprised it hadn’t been broken all those years,” Amy Lujan says. “Records were meant to be broken but I never thought it would last that long.”
With the 2022-23 high school sports calendar coming to an official close Saturday, it seems only fitting that this year’s Mother’s Day is a perfect time to reflect on the family ties the Lujans share on the track. Amy’s father, Gary Merrill, is a long-time Horsemen coach and it was he who got his daughter to join the staff a few years ago.
Passing the baton gave Amy a chance to mentor Jada, allowing them to form the bond Amy had forged with her own dad.
“I couldn’t be more proud,” Amy says. “It’s a blessing to be in that situation, knowing Jada has such a love for the sport I’ve loved for so long.”
Amy was standing just a few feet away the day her daughter broke her record in Las Vegas. It came on a chilly spring day at a meet hosted by district rival Robertson. Jada had just cleared 5-2 and asked the event official to raise the bar to 5-4 for her next attempt.
As Jada walked away to ready herself, Amy quietly approached the official and requested that the bar actually go to 5-4.25.
“She’s a much prettier jumper than I ever was,” says Amy. “I could always jump really high but my form going over the bar was not the prettiest. Jada, she’s very smooth in every part of what she does. She has far more finesse than I ever did. I think that comes from her time in ballet.”
Standing 5-7, Jada easily glided over the bar with a perfect Fosbury flop. She executed 11 long strides before leaving the ground off her left foot. Thinking she’d just tied her mom’s record, she immediately cupped her hands to her mouth and ran over to her with a hug.
“The expression on her face was priceless,” Amy says. “Her eyes were so big. I knew she could get it.”
As they embraced, Amy told her, “By the way, the record is yours now.”
Jada says her mind was a blank slate as she approached her jump. That changed in an instant when she realized what she’d just done.
“I freaked out thinking I’d tied that record because I’ve known what it was for as long as I cam remember,” Jada says. “I went straight to my mom with tears in my eyes.”
A three-sport athlete at St. Mike’s, Jada is entering the all-important summer between her junior and senior years in high school. It’s prime recruiting time for athletes hoping to get the attention of college recruiters.
While Lujan will continue to play soccer and basketball for the Lady Horsemen, her heart is with track. It showed in the recent Class 3A State Championship Meet when she won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, as well as helped take first in the team’s 4-by-400 relay.
She finished second in the high jump after clearing 5-feet on the last of three attempts. She had three shots at 5-2 but didn’t make it.
Rest assured, the goal has been set for the months ahead. She wants to leave 5-4.25 in the dust and push the family record to at least 5-5 before she graduates.
After all, it’s not just the school record we’re talking about here — it’s a family legacy that’s held strong for nearly three decades.