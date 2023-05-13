State Track Girls 1

St. Michael’s junior Jada Lujan, foreground, and senior Jacquelyn Gorman compete in the Class 3A 100-meter hurdles May 6 at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex. Lujan won the race in 16.90 seconds, while Gorman was third in 17.60. Lujan also claimed the 300 hurdles title and helped the Lady Horsemen to a 128-point meet-winning total.

 John Denne/For The New Mexican

Jada Lujan has always had an affinity for jumping as high as she can while contorting her body midair.

The St. Michael’s junior showed early signs of brilliance extolling both traits when she took up ballet early in her grade school days. She was coordinated, graceful and driven. She was also very good at it.

“It was my dream to become a professional ballerina,” she says now.

