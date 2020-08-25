The family of former University of New Mexico football player Nahje Flowers has filed a lawsuit against the college, the NCAA and former Lobos head coach Bob Davie, alleging all parties were negligent in the events that led to Flowers’ suicide in 2019.
“What this really is about is speaking truth to power,” said renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump during a video conference call with the media Tuesday. “This family has seen up close and personal that they were lied to because their son’s life did not matter once he could not get out on the football field on Saturday and perform.”
The lawsuit indicates Flowers, 21, sought counseling for depression in 2019. Crump’s firm claims Flowers was prescribed antidepressants by a psychiatrist, which led to Flowers skipping practices and, according to the court filing, friends and roommates saying that Flowers “was not acting like his normal self.”
Flowers shot himself in the head Nov. 5, just three days after UNM had played at Nevada. The Lobos' next game, Nov. 9 against Air Force, was postponed two weeks.
Attorney John Duff said an autopsy conducted by UNM showed evidence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy in Flowers’ brain. CTE is a degenerative brain condition associated with repeated blows to the head and has been linked to depression, erratic behavior and suicidal thoughts.
Duff said they have requested a sample of Flowers’ brain be collected and tested by an independent third party.
CTE has been linked to dozens of suicides over the years; former NFL stars Junior Seau, Dave Duerson and a number of college and NFL players mentioned in the lawsuit whose deaths have been connected to the disease.
At question is the pressure Flowers felt from Davie prior to his death. The lawsuit claims Davie overruled the advice of medical personnel and had Flowers continue to play.
“There was no protocol in place, or if there was, it was ignored, which makes it worse,” said plaintiff's attorney Bob Hilliard. “The doctor was concerned enough to say you shouldn’t play, but that was overruled because there was a game coming up.”
Flowers’ parents, La’Vonte Flowers and Vickie Gilmore, said Davie rarely expressed remorse to the family and often became defensive when approached in the days following Flowers' death.
“One time he sent just a text message,” La’Vonte Flowers said. “His compassion, his sympathy wasn’t there. It’s about football. It’s supposed to be about the player.”
The family said there were signs something was wrong with Flowers in the weeks leading up to his suicide, signs that UNM was aware of. Choking back tears, Gilmore said her son always called home after every game but never did after the Lobos’ Oct. 19 visit to Wyoming, a game in which Flowers suffered an injury.
“I didn’t hear from him for days,” Gilmore said.
“This lawsuit’s purpose is to shine a light on the need to protect athletes in a very violent sport and to allow Nahje’s parents their day in court,” Hilliard said.
Crump, who has gained national notoriety for handling a number of high-profile civil rights cases over the years, said Flowers’ family is owed an apology by Davie, UNM and the NCAA. He is seeking undisclosed damages with the suit.
“They [UNM] lied to Mr. and Mrs. Flowers when they said that they would look after the health and well-being and the development of Nahje, their young son,” Crump said. “But it turns out that they valued his life, his mental health and his physical health a little less if he couldn’t get on the football field and perform.”
“Nahje was a strong, athletic and big young man and they needed his body,” Hilliard said. “But to get his body, they threw the man under the bus.”
The court filing chronicles the tumultuous end to Davie's tenure at UNM, which included an internal investigation that led to an unpaid monthlong suspension after Davie was accused of verbally abusing players and staff.
At one point in the court filing, it alleges that white players were given time off to get healthy while Flowers, who was black, was not afforded time to care for his mental health.
Davie was fired by UNM before the end of the 2019 season. He remained with the team through its final game and during the team’s Senior Day ceremony. Le’Vonte Flowers said Davie’s demeanor was often cold and defensive.
“You asked me to give you my son who was a smart and talented young man to play for your school,” Gilmore said. “And I was assured that the University of New Mexico family would take care of him.”
Hilliard acknowledged UNM's advances in dealing with mental health. The athletic department received state funds in 2019 to employ a full-time therapist for the well-being of its student-athletes and kick start a system for educating athletes about the importance of opening up and seeking help. In the end, he added, it doesn't work if the coach has the power to ignore doctors' orders.
“As a head coach, [Davie is] the captain of the ship and he ultimately decides whether or not a player who has an injury should play and he passes his directives down to his assistant coaches,” Hilliard said. “There’s no doubt that this is an epidemic of ignoring players’ illnesses.”
