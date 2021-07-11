ALBUQUERQUE — This was supposed to be Fedonta “JB” White’s home.
Instead, Jude Voss was on The Pit floor in his honor.
Voss, White’s grandmother, was an assistant coach for the team that bore his name for Sunday’s New Mexico Enchantment Alumni Game that involved many familiar names attached to the University of New Mexico men’s basketball program. White was among that group, but not for the reasons Voss and the members of White’s family wanted.
Voss was at the game to carry on the spirit of her grandson, who was shot to death at a party in August, just when the 2020 graduate of Santa Fe High was about to embark on the second phase of his basketball career as a Lobo.
The game marked the first time Voss watched a game since White’s death, and it was an emotional moment when she came down the north end of The Pit to the VIP section roped off for her and White’s immediate family, as well as the upcoming 2021-22 edition of the Lobos. She cried as she took her seat, and there were more tears when members of the JB White Elite AAU team brought her roses and hugged her. The team was created by alumni game organizer and former UNM assistant Brandon Mason as his way of honoring White, who he helped recruit to the program.
Voss wiped away a tear when Mason honored the family with an orange Team JB White jersey signed by all the players. She said it was a big step for her to take in her grieving, and she has missed the basketball family that White cultivated.
“Hopefully, [watching basketball games] will change this year, but I just couldn’t do it,” Voss said. “I couldn’t even walk into a gym, not even the Demons’ gym. I just wasn’t ready. Too many memories.”
If anyone understood the pain of losing a loved one, it was Mason, who lost his mother as child. In fact, Mason wore a necklace with a photo of White under his black dress shirt, which he revealed to White’s family prior to the game.
“For her to come to a game and sit on the bench and help out is pretty cool in my eyes,” Mason said. “I know she’s struggled to go into a gym for a game. I would feel the same way if the shoe was on the other foot.”
The irony was that the alumni game was the first to be played in The Pit without any COVID-19 restrictions since White’s Santa Fe High team took on Rio Rancho Cleveland in the Class 5A quarterfinals on March 11, 2020. It was White’s last game, which Demons head boys basketball coach Zack Cole, who also was White’s uncle-in-law, said was a bittersweet symmetry.
“This was going to be his future home, and spiritually, it still is,” Cole said. “We know he’s still here with us. Coach Mase has done a great job of keeping that going. For him to honor him this way, it speaks volumes to who JB was to the people he connected with. I mean, he was loved.”
The outpouring of love and support for White has been great since his passing. Voss is in the process of creating the JB White Be Kind and Give Back Foundation, a nonprofit organization that will focus on helping give underprivileged kids opportunities to be successful in life. In November, former UNM head coach Paul Weir established the JB White Memorial Endowment Scholarship through the university’s Anderson School to support undergraduate students studying business for Santa Fe High and Northern New Mexico graduates.
Adrienne Cole, White’s niece and the Cole’s wife, said she was surprised by how the local and state community rallied around her nephew with so many good causes.
“I am so happy for my aunt and my cousin [Bianca Vega, White’s mother] that so many care about him,” Cole said.
Team Kelvin Scarborough 134, Team JB White 131Even though The Enchantment team, which played under the Scarborough name in honor of the UNM guard who died in December, dominated the game, they had to battle Team JB White to get to 134 points after taking a 124-84 lead with 4 minutes left. It was done to give The Enchantment a feel for a key element of The Basketball Tournament event that starts next week in Wichita, Kans., as teams will play to a certain point instead of until the clock runs out.
It came down to Darington Hobson draining a 28-foot 3 from the top of the key for the win.
At halftime, the teams competed in a 3-point contest, which was won by Anthony Mathis for Team Kelvin Scarborough, and the dunk contest went to J.R. Giddens, who played for the Lobos from 2006-08 and is currently the head women’s basketball coach at Northern New Mexico University.
Also, two-thirds of the three-man officiating crew are Las Vegas, N.M., natives in brothers Curtis and Carl Vigil.
