Family is everything to Zack Cole, now more than ever.
When he became the head boys basketball coach at Santa Fe High in 2016, Cole said he wanted to develop a family atmosphere within the program — the kind that mirrored the environment he and his wife, Adrienne Cole, created at home, blending sports and kinship almost seamlessly.
Next door to the Coles live their in-laws, Capital High head boys basketball coach Ben Gomez and his wife, Tammy Ortiz, Adrienne Cole’s mother. Zack Cole’s best friend, Francisco Rivera, happens to be an assistant coach on his staff. Oh, then there was the cousin who became the darling of Demons basketball and a state treasure: 6-foot-8 Fedonta “JB” White, an all-state player who fast-tracked his way to a basketball scholarship with the University of New Mexico for the 2020-21 school year when he graduated a year early in July.
But the finely woven fabric that tied family and basketball together became tangled when tragedy hit.
It has been a little more than two weeks since the death of White, who was shot and killed at a party Aug. 1. The sudden shock and grief still reverberate with Zack Cole, who was related to White by marriage and had known and cared about him since he was a child.
"It all feels like a dream," he said.
As the Coles have grieved, Zack Cole said, the family element he depended upon has been a saving grace. The coach said the outpouring of support from people within the basketball community, as well as from the city and his immediate family, has been an immense help as he's tried to push forward despite the pain in his heart.
“Everyone has been overwhelmingly supportive,” Zack Cole said in one of his first in-depth interviews since White's death. “I’m appreciative of so many friends, players and family who have helped us get through these tough moments.”
Though Zack Cole said he is still processing White’s death, he's found his passion for the sport he loves and his chosen profession as a coach and physical education teacher at Santa Fe High are stronger than ever. He pointed to his coaching staff, as well as current and former players, for rallying together — not just to support him, but one another.
If anything, Zack Cole said, the cornerstones of what he's preached on the court — love, trust, respect — have been his own foundation following an overwhelming tragedy.
“It’s really strange,” Zack Cole said. “Life for us as a family was basketball, but [White’s death] reinforces it. It brings perspective. But it also reinforces the family aspect within our program. You would think that you would not want to believe so much in a sport or a game, but it pulls you closer at the same time.”
It’s why Zack Cole worked so hard to help bring players together earlier this week for an online session with grief counselors to give them an outlet to express their feelings about their teammate's passing.
As much as Zack Cole has been trying to help everyone else around him grieve, he admits he will need a session or two as well.
“Counseling is something I know I definitely want and will need,” Zack Cole said. “Honestly, I am just trying to be strong for the people around me.”
Adrienne Cole said her husband has been in “protector” mode ever since White's death, tending to her and their four children as they go through the grieving process. But she sees the moments when the tragedy hits him hard.
Adrienne Cole, a teacher at Amy Biehl Community School, pointed to Tuesday, the first day Santa Fe Public Schools teachers reported to work for the new school year.
“We kind of trade off on our [down] days,” Adrienne Cole said. “When we returned back to work, I was like, ‘All right, it’s work. Get ready. Have a great day.’ I think that day hit him a little harder than it had been. So, he is going to have his days.”
Rivera, Zack Cole's assistant, said he struggles at times to find the right thing to say to his friend and colleague, but they find strength in the fact they each lost a loved one before.
Zack Cole's cousin, Erik Sanchez, was murdered when both were 18 while he was a student at Española Valley High. Rivera’s mother died of stomach cancer when he was 18.
Rivera acknowledged, however, White’s death has left both of them at a loss for words.
“There are times when I talk with Zack [on the phone] and it’s silent.” Rivera said. “And then it’s like, ‘I can’t believe it happened. I mean, is this even real?’ ”
What makes the situation all the more difficult is its timing in the COVID-19 era. The entire program has gotten together once since White’s death — at a special viewing for family members and Santa Fe High and UNM players prior to White's memorial service Aug. 5.
Rivera acknowledged that while there was a risk of contracting the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, at the gathering, being together was important.
“It was a relief in some ways, seeing everybody from the current players to the ex-players and everyone,” Rivera said. “I think when you suffer loss, sometimes you feel like you’re by yourself, especially during this time.”
Zack Cole said he worries how his players will handle the raw emotions they are still feeling without the ability to gather. Santa Fe High will start the school year with virtual learning, which means the basketball players will see each other on screen for class, not in person on the court at Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium.
“Things are hard right now,” Zack Cole said. “We do have class together, so we can meet virtually. These grieving sessions that we want to do are going to be done virtually right now, and we know that. We are encouraging the guys to be there for each other — coaches for the players, coaches for the coaches, players for the players.
"We kinda talked about it, that everyone has a hand in it and to do something positive for yourself and everyone around you.”
Zack Cole said that if there's anything he's gained from the events of the past couple of weeks, it's the singular thing that drove White, both on and off the court.
“He was about love,” Zack Cole said of his fallen star. “He loved to love, and he loved to be loved. That was the common theme.”
Zack Cole said he hopes White’s enduring message will carry him and his family — both immediate and basketball — to a better place.
What’s a family without love, anyway?
