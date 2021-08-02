Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage received the biggest round of applause when she stepped onto the basketball court of Tokyo’s fan-less Saitama Super Arena on Monday from the living room of her neighbor in Santa Fe.
As Lozada-Cabbage, a 2015 Santa Fe High graduate, came off the bench for the Puerto Rico national women’s basketball team late in the first quarter of its final game of the Tokyo Olympics against Australia, Roddy Cabbage stood up and clapped for his daughter as he watched the 6 a.m. match. That was followed quickly by cheers from neighbor Consuelo Lowe, who was hosting a watch party; fellow neighbor Jennifer Guerin; and Santana Orozco, Lozada-Cabbage’s girlfriend. Meanwhile, Emma Lozada, Cabbage’s wife, watched via cellphone from New York City, where she was tending to a family emergency.
While it was the third and final game in Pool C play for Lozada-Cabbage and Puerto Rico, it was the first time her entourage of family and friends got a chance to see her play, as technological issues and Lozada’s sudden departure a day after returning from an almost two-month stay in Puerto Rico complicated matters.
In a battle of two teams fighting to remain in Tokyo for the medal round, Puerto Rico’s task was daunting, if not impossible: Beat the world’s No. 2 team by 100 points to advance based on point differential. Instead, it was Australia, which needed a 24-point win, advancing to the next round with a 96-69 win.
The outcome ended Lozada-Cabbage’s stay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, as Orozco said she had to leave Tokyo by Tuesday morning (or Monday evening in New Mexico).
The good news is Lozada-Cabbage will return to Albuquerque on Tuesday night after a 24-hour flight that includes stops in New York City and Los Angeles.
Orozco expects a tired, but fulfilled partner who will have plenty of stories to tell and photos to show as she relives her three-week stay in Tokyo as an Olympian. Orozco said Lozada-Cabbage sent videos and photos of her stay, from her attempt to get a picture with former NBA All-Star Yao Ming to the $260 shot glasses she purchased without realizing the price to photos of the dog tag photo of Santa Fe High boys basketball star Fedonta “JB” White, who was shot and killed in August 2020 after graduating from the school.
Orozco said White and his family were very close to Lozada-Cabbage’s family, so it meant a lot for her to bring the picture on the trip. Orozco added, Lozada-Cabbage’s action spoke to her thoughtfulness and kindness to others.
“I thought that was incredible because she didn’t have to do that, but that’s really awesome,” Orozco said. “This is what I’m talking about; she’s thinking more about other people than herself. So it was cool to see that the things that she did.”
But Lozada-Cabbage also talked with everyone about her own personal feelings about being at the Tokyo Games. Orozco said Lozada-Cabbage was not fond of the bubble she and other athletes were in for the Games, but understood organizers’ reasons since the country saw a significant spike in coronavirus cases.
Cabbage said through Orozco, who interpreted, his daughter was filled with emotion when she entered Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium on July 23. The only downside was that NBC cut away very quickly when it showed the team walking into the stadium, and the family had to rewind the stream a few times to find her in the group.
“She actually cried at the opening ceremonies,” Cabbage said. “She was super excited. She was thrilled. She’s walking around. I think she was just thrilled at the fact that this is happening and it’s like, finally, she made it.”
The team’s opening game July 27 against China was supposed to be a big moment for Lozada-Cabbage’s parents and her supporters as they intended to congregate at their home for a watch party, but it was thwarted by Lozada’s family emergency. Cabbage said it was an unfortunate circumstance, but it didn’t get in the way of he and his wife enjoying the moment. They planned to watch the games together on video phone calls.
“Ultimately, we were going to find a way to watch it with each other,” Cabbage said. “So it was kind of nice having one person in one place, one person in another place but still being able to stream it live and be able to watch it. We were going to find a way, even if we’re miles apart.”
Or if it meant hanging out with Lowe, their neighbor. Cabbage missed out on the first few moments of the opening game because he could not find it on any of his apps. It wasn’t until Lowe told him in a group text message with friends and family she had the game on in her home, and he came over to watch it with her and his wife.
“It wasn’t working, so everybody was kind of panicking,” Lowe said. “So he came here to watch because it was just easier.”
Cabbage solved his problem when Puerto Rico took on Belgium on July 29, and watched the teams from the comfort of his own home, which proudly waves a large Puerto Rico flag in the doorway. However, Lowe decided to take matters into her own hands for the final game and set up a watch party at her place. She invited about a dozen people but only four showed up for the 6 a.m. game.
Missing from the group was younger brother Bailey Lozada-Cabbage, a 2017 Santa Fe High graduate, and Lowe jokingly said she would make sure he didn’t hear the end of that decision.
“I probably will chew her little brother out for not coming over,” Lowe said. “So Bailey will hear something from me later [Monday], and he’ll say, ‘Oh, I’m sorry.’ ”
Even though Cabbage said he was sad to see her Olympic experience end, he hopes there will be a second chapter to his daughter’s story. He said she is eligible to compete with Puerto Rico in the Women’s Basketball World Cup in Australia next fall, and she could compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
The caveat, Cabbage said, is he and his family won’t watch Lozada-Cabbage play from afar.
“We’ll support her no matter what, but we’re hoping that she goes to Paris so we can go watch in four years,” Cabbage said.
In that case, dad won’t be the only one standing when Lozada-Cabbage steps onto the court.
