Bob DeVries sees his New Mexico Highlands University cross-country team as the test subjects for the athletic department’s COVID-19 protocols.
Andrew Ehling Highlands' athletic director, prefers to call the team “pioneers.”
All DeVries, the Cowboys head cross-country/track and field coach, knows is that his runners will be the first to dip their toes into pool. Cross-country and golf are the only sports the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference will have for the fall season after it announced Wednesday it would postpone football, soccer and volleyball to 2021.
The decision came on the heels of the NCAA announcing Tuesday the cancellation of all championship formats for the fall sports at the Division II and III level, although that did not prevent schools from competing this year. It has not made a decision for its top division which includes the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University.
“I do feel, I guess, liberated, excited or whatever it is, that we are going to be the first sport to go through what we will call a COVID-19 season,” DeVries said. “It’s historic. I’ve never been involved in anything like this.”
Neither has Ehling, but he admitted that having only a couple of sports to focus on for the fall will be very helpful if and when the rest of the season commences. He said it eases any pressure the administrators and staff members might feel as it prepares to test the guidelines and protocols staff members, coaches and student athletes will abide by this season.
Cross-country and golf team members will begin practice Aug. 24, while the postponed fall sports and winter sports programs begin beginning Sept. 1.
“It gives more time to really prepare for what it’s going to be like on a daily basis in a competitive season,” Ehling said. “I think that is the big reason the NCAA and the RMAC have decided to do what they’ve done.”
Josh Kirkland, Highland’s newly hired head football coach, said many of his players were disappointed about not playing this fall, but they also know that their season is not lost — just postponed.
“That got them excited and gave them something to look forward to in the fall with workouts and practice,” Kirkland said.
Ehling said the biggest issue that forced conference members’ hands were the wide variety of guidelines and restrictions each state has regarding travel. New Mexico mandates anyone who travels out of state to quarantine for 14 days upon returning, which made it almost impossible for teams to compete.
The idea of having the fall sports compete in 2021 (volleyball will play in the winter, while football and soccer will compete in the spring) was done in the hopes that the spread of pandemic would slow and make travel more manageable.
“To be able to travel and do that on a weekly basis and compete against other programs, there is a lot to go into that,” Ehling said. “It is a lot easier for us to manage things when our student-athletes are not mingling with other student-athletes from other schools.”
If teams are able to travel once the calendar changes, don’t expect a rush of games or matches. Kirkland said he expects no fewer than four games in the spring, with the likely outcome being that the RMAC breaks up teams into two divisions to fill out their schedules.
Other sports will likely see a similar reduction of contests, in part to ease travel concerns but also to prevent potential burnout. Playing a full schedule in the spring, only to turn around and play as many games in the fall could be disastrous.
“That’s not real safe for our student-athletes,” Ehling said.
DeVries said the cross-country program is working with fellow in-state schools to set up meets to avoid the travel restrictions. Still, he said his runners will have coronavirus tests the Monday prior to a meet and must produce a negative result before competing, as well as passing daily health screenings.
Ehling added that all athletes have to pass an initial COVID-19 test along with passing their physical in order to start working out. The RMAC’s decision made that process easier, alleviating the demand to get the fall athletes approved as soon as possible.
“Now, we can slow down, do things right and make good decisions for our student-athletes,” Ehling said.
DeVries, who was on the department’s COVID-19 committee, added that everyone will have to follow guidelines inside of buildings, which include mask-wearing, following arrows in hallways to control the flow of traffic and use of specific entrances and exits in each building. He said ensuring the health of everyone was of paramount importance.
“I’ve got, between track and field and cross-country, I’ve got 50 kids on my roster,” DeVries said. “I’m just trying to make sure all of them are in the loop as far as testing when they get back and education seminars. All of this has to be in place and we have to make sure every student-athlete is aware of that and their responsibilities. It has been challenging.”
Ehling said a bigger challenge will be to change the time-honored tradition of playing through pain or illness. In the past, most athletes were lauded for playing with a cold or the flu, but that can’t be the case if teams want to complete their seasons.
“That was so common, but now, you’re not playing or going to participate that day,” Ehling said. “In fact, you’re going to be isolated for a period of time to make sure you’re not passing that along and you don’t have COVID-19.”
However, if there is one thing that can undo a season is testing the patience of the athletes. Many of them are used to going to events and hanging out with teammates and fellow students, but that type of behavior adds an element of risk.
Kirkland said he and his coaching staff are trying to find ways of engaging the players to keep them from being bored. He mentioned online gaming tournaments, movie nights at Las Vegas’ drive-in theater and other events to keep them entertained while in a safer environment.
Kirkland added that he uses the professional leagues as a way of reinforcing good behavior. He feels some of his upperclassmen and even some of the new recruits have taken the leadership mantle because of that and helped teammates fall in line with guidelines.
“We show them NFL stuff all the time and what those guys are having to do just to be safe and able to play,” Kirkland said. “Ultimately, every kid who plays for me has a dream of playing in the NFL, and we show them what those guys are doing. They’ve been really good about seeing that.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.