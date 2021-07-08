Boys Cross-Country
Gilly Valdez, junior, Peñasco
Given just a few weeks to train with his teammates (what few of them there were), the Panthers junior wasn’t really sure what to expect when he entered the Class 1A-2A state championships in March. Turns out what he didn’t know was how good he’d be. Running shoulder to shoulder with a runner from Cloudcroft in the last quarter mile, Valdez turned on the jets and won going away. His six-second victory capped a weird and difficult build-up to the COVID-shortened cross country season, one that was Valdez’s for the taking.
Girls ross-Country
Norissa Valdez, junior, Los Alamos
Hello again, Norissa. For the second time in her stellar Hilltoppers career, this L.A. junior literally ran away from the pack in the final mile to win an individual title at the Class 4A state championships back in March. It came on the heels of her photo-finish 2019 run to the top of the podium, although this time her nine-second win was more than enough to win her second straight championship. She becomes the fourth different Los Alamos girl to win state and can become the 15th different female to win at least three with another win this fall.
Boys Soccer
Yuto Oketani, freshman, Santa Fe Prep
Despite missing nearly half the team’s games due to commitments to club teams this spring, this Blue Griffins freshman proved to be a dangerous customer with the ball in the offensive end. In leading Prep to the District 1-1A/3A championship and a berth in the state tournament, he registered a club-high 10 goals in five matches. His quickness and instincts were unmatched. They helped lead to a sweep of district rival St. Michael’s and a trip to the state semifinals, Prep’s deepest run in the postseason since winning it all in 2016.
Girls Soccer
Rachael Morgan, senior, St. Michael's
To the victor go the spoils. An undefeated season for the Lady Horsemen culminated with a win over Socorro in the state championship match in April. At the forefront was this St. Michael’s senior, who scored twice in the finals and ended her brilliant prep career with 10 goals and a team-high 30 points. One of four outgoing seniors on a team that will return as a prohibitive favorite this fall, Morgan was an electric offensive threat who had an uncanny knack for putting herself in the right place at the right time – especially when it mattered most.
Volleyball
Laila Bernardino, senior, Santa Fe High
There’s more to size than height. The X-factors to rising above are the heart, determination and sheer will to win. This 5-foot-9 Demons senior had all of them and more in leading her team to the District 1-5A title and the top overall seed in the big-school state tournament. An outside hitter, Bernardino led Santa Fe High in a number of major statistical categories and was third in the state in kills. Her leadership made her a natural selection as a team captain while her steady play made her one of the state’s best.
Football
Luke Padilla, senior, Capital
Long before the abbreviated 2020 season started he was already the school’s all-time leading rusher. Before he rushed for 202 yards against Los Alamos in mid-March, he’d signed on to play running back at Division II Fort Lewis this fall. Before he’d pulled on his Jaguars helmet one last time, he had packed on 15 pounds of muscle to make him one of the strongest and most dynamic running backs the city has ever seen. In what was supposed to be a run to the state playoffs was instead a solid swan song of trademark Padilla runs.
