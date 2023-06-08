Fall athletes of the year
Football
Big schools
Daemon Ely, Taos: The Tigers came one game away from playing in their second Class 4A championship game in the past five seasons, and the 6-foot-7 Ely was the reason behind it. At quarterback, Ely threw for 1,361 yards and 14 touchdowns, while leading the team in rushing with 1,001 yards and 16 touchdowns, earning honorable mention 4A All-State honors at the position. Ely was named to the 4A second team defensive end, thanks to a team-high 86 tackles — 19 of them for a loss of yardage — while also recording six sacks and four forced fumbles.
Ely came up big in a 28-7 win over Moriarty that gave the Tigers the District 2-4A title with 230 rushing yards and a touchdown. When Taos beat Albuquerque Academy, 24-19, in the 4A quarterfinals, Ely had 46 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while collecting 10 tackles and a sack.
Small schools
Creed Chavez, St. Michael’s: The Horsemen senior made his imprint all over the field on a Class 3A runner-up squad. He was a first-team selection in all three facets of the game — wide receiver, cornerback and punter. He led the team with 57 catches for 855 yards and nine touchdowns, recorded two interceptions and 35 tackles while averaging 35.7 yards per punt. He even managed 197 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, plus a touchdown via a punt return to further demonstrate his versatility.
That was on display in a 14-6 win over Socorro in the 3A semifinals, as Chavez had 50 yards on seven catches, and his 96 rushing yards came on just two carries. His 62-yard run in the waning minutes of the first quarter set up the first St. Michael’s touchdown.
Soccer
Boys
Evan Eadie, Santa Fe High: On a team that needed a playmaker after 2021-22 New Mexican boys athlete of the year Alex Waggoner left for greener pastures, Eadie took on as much of that hefty load as he could. The senior moved to the center midfield position and turned in a performance that earned him 5A first-team honors. Eadie led the class in assists with 21, while knocking in five goals as the Demons reached the 5A semifinals a year after losing 13 players from the 2021 5A title team.
Eadie had a pair of assists that helped Santa Fe High pull out a 3-2 overtime win in a Sept. 17 match against eventual 5A champion Rio Rancho Cleveland. While he did not have a goal hat trick, he did record three assists twice during the season.
Girls
Molly Wissman, Santa Fe High: Wissman was the reliable last-line of defense for the Demonettes for the past four years, making the acrobatic save in goal look routine. She ended her prep career with her second 5A first-team goalkeeper recognition in the past three seasons. She had 104 saves in the 2022 season as Santa Fe High made its second straight trip to the state tournament and its first to the big-school quarterfinals in the process.
She stopped a season-high 16 shots in a 4-1 loss to top-seeded Las Cruces in the 5A quarterfinals, and had eight saves in a 2-1 overtime win over Albuquerque High in the tournament’s opening round. Wissman, who will play for the Division I University of Denver program in the fall, even recorded her first goal since she was a freshman when she scored against Albuquerque Manzano on Oct. 15.
Cross-country
Big schools
Boys
Duane Sena, Los Alamos: Sena, a sophomore, was a model of consistency for the state champion Hilltoppers, who repeated as 4A champions in the fall. Sena finished among the top three in all but two races during the season. That includes consecutive wins in the Los Alamos Invitational on Oct. 21 and the District 2-4A meet on Oct. 28.
He saved his best for last, as he took second place in in the 4A race at the state meet with a personal-best time of 16 minutes, 16.28 seconds as Los Alamos had three runners land in the top 10 to beat Albuquerque Academy by a 44-79 margin in the lowest-score-wins format.
Girls
Emma Montoya, Los Alamos: The Lady Hilltoppers senior was at the head of the class for her team, as Los Alamos claimed the 4A team title for the fourth straight year and the 11th time in the past 14 seasons. Montoya finished the season in a flourish, winning the individual title at the District 2-4A meet and the 4A state meet. Her time of 18:19.60 was a personal best and crucial to the Lady Hilltoppers’ title defense as their scoring five finished in the first 12 positions in a taught battle with Albuquerque Academy. Los Alamos beat the Lady Chargers by a 31-37 score.
The wins in the last two meets were the only ones for Montoya, but she never finished worse than fourth in any other race during the season.
Small schools
Boys
Jude Martinez, Peñasco: The sophomore kept the Class 1A/2A individual title up north. He had big shoes to fill with the graduation of two-time champion Gilly Valdez, but Martinez proved himself to be a worthy successor. His best finish was his final race — winning the 1A/2A state meet in a personal-best of 16:51.60 and beating Laguna-Acoma's Tagoya Pedo by 6.47 seconds. It came on the heels of a fifth-place performance at the District 5-1A/2A race on the hilly course at Ojo Caliente.
That ended being his worst finish over the last six weeks of the season, as he finished in the top three in five of his last six races of the season.
Girls
Raylee Hunt, St. Michael’s: The super sophomore continued to assert herself as the best small-school runner in the state, as well as one of the best of any class. She only ran five times for St. Michael’s during the season, but she won four of them. That includes a dominat performance in the 3A state meet, as her time of 18:52.51 was more than 26 seconds better than runner-up Nya Griego of Santa Fe Prep.
The only race Hunt did not win came in the Desert Twilight Cross-Country Festival in Mesa, Ariz., where she placed 24th while competing against some of the best runners in the Southwest. However, she posted her best time of the season with an 18:43.30.
Volleyball
Marissa Sandoval-Moya, St. Michael’s: On team that dominated its way to a 26-1 mark and a Class 3A championship, Sandoval-Moya was head-and-shoulders above the rest. The 5-foot-7 sophomore earned first-team 3A All-State honors for the second straight year at setter, but Sandoval-Moya did so much more than that. She led the team in assists (508), kills (245) and aces (52), while finishing second in digs with 181.
In a five-game battle against eventual 4A runner-up Albuquerque St. Pius X, Sandoval-Moya had 12 kills, 23 assists and 18 digs in a Lady Horsemen win. In the 3A championship against defending champion Las Vegas Robertson, she recorded 12 kills, 17 assists and 10 digs as St. Michael’s avenged a loss in last year’s final by winning in four games.