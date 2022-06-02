Coaches have long since collected the uniforms, mothballed the equipment and the powers that be have handed out all the trophies, but no high school sports season is complete without celebrating the year’s best in every sport.
That’s the purpose of The New Mexican’s annual NorthStars package, a three-day series that begins with our look at the top athletes from the fall of 2021. We’ll continue with winter sports of basketball, wrestling and swimming Saturday, then wrap it up Sunday with a combo delivery of spring sports and our annual profiles of the overall female and male all-sports athletes of the year.
For those, we’ll take a deep dive into our top choices for the year’s best. We visited with family and friends, dug up stats and found stories about the little things that made each of them rise above the rest. For good measure, we put them into an art studio and took a few profile pictures that will grace the sports section’s cover in a couple days.
Most selections for each individual sport were no-brainers, as their numbers spoke for themselves. A few required a little debate, undoubtedly the product of a deep pool of candidates in a handful of sports. Then there’s the inevitable case that will have some of you questioning our sanity — which is entirely expected (and normal).
In the end, it’s all about the kids; the people who wear their school colors and play the sports that get us off the couch and into the cheap seats. It’s been done for generations and will continue to be a source of pride for decades to come.
Just as we honored those who came before them, we’ll devote a few pages to do the same for the true stars of the 2021-22 season because it’s one of the many things that make Northern New Mexico great.
We might not produce many Division I athletes, and we don’t have a long list of kids who grew into professionals, but we do cherish the players who put it on the line for nothing more than reward of winning. It makes their time in high school such a gift. We recognize the contributions these girls and boys make, and in this section we honor the best of the best by sharing their accomplishments with you.
To the NorthStars of the year gone by, this space is for you.
Football
Mathew Gonzales, Las Vegas Robertson — The 5-foot-6 senior’s imprint on the field was everywhere. He led Robertson in rushing (1,206 yards), passing (1320), touchdowns (23) and interceptions (seven). But he was at his best in the biggest games. He scored all of Robertson’s touchdowns, threw for 208 yards and ran for 100 in a 28-26 District 2-3A loss to Raton. In a 44-7 win over St. Michael’s on Oct. 22, he completed nine of 10 passes for 178 yards and ran for another 121 with two touchdowns in a 44-7 win. In the 3A title game, he was sublime, running for 301 yards and three touchdowns to wrap up a 28-7 championship win. He was the district’s player of the year and an easy choice for the 3A All-State team.
Boys soccer
Alex Waggoner, Santa Fe High — As much as Demons head coach Chris Eadie talked about a balanced attack, opponents clearly knew who was handling the ball in crunch time. A mixture of size, skill and speed rarely seen in New Mexico, much less the North, Waggoner was historic on a team that made history as the program’s first state championship team. His 73 goals in a 22-1 season topped the team, state and nation (according to MaxPreps.com). He never had fewer than two goals in a match, but his last four goals made him unforgettable in the annals of state soccer. The one-man wrecking crew scored all four of the Demons’ goals in a 4-3 win over Albuquerque Sandia in the Class 5A final, including the golden goal in the ninth minute of overtime.
Girls soccer
Grace Sandoval, St. Michael’s — She was one half of a two-headed scoring machine with teammate Elsa Ranney-Smith, but Sandoval came on strong over the last 10 matches of the season. She scored 23 of her team-high 27 goals in that stretch, helping the Lady Horsemen to the Class 1A/3A finals for the second straight year. Sandoval, a junior, had her best performance against West Las Vegas on Oct. 14, scoring four times and assisting on three goals in a 9-0 District 2-1A/3A win. Her biggest contributions were a pair of goals against Socorro in the Class 1A/3A semifinal, a 4-2 win on Nov. 4. Sandoval’s efforts led to an All-District 2-1A/3A honor as well as a place on the 1A/3A All-State team.
Volleyball
Jaylee Gonzales, Las Vegas Robertson — Gonzales was a very good player at Albuquerque Hope Christian as a sophomore. When she followed her mom, Vanessa Gonzales, to Las Vegas Robertson to coach the Lady Cardinals, she turned a very good team into a great one. She averaged more than 13 kills per match for a team that went 27-0 and won the Class 3A title, adding a dynamic hitter at the net for a team that already had plenty of pieces to contend. In a District 2-3A match against St. Michael’s, she recorded 26 kills as Robertson won in four games. When the two teams met again in the 3A championship match, Jaylee had 23 kills and five blocks as Robertson swept the Lady Horsemen for a state title.
Big-school boys cross-country
Keith Bridge, Los Alamos — The Hilltoppers senior embodied the element that has made Los Alamos a cross-country power in the state for the past three decades — consistency. Bridge never finished worse than fourth in any meet during the season, and closed the season with three seconds and a pair of firsts as Los Alamos won the Class 4A title in convincing fashion. Bridge’s wins came in the Pat Amato Classic in Northglenn, Colo., on Oct. 8, with a time of 15 minutes, 53.87 seconds and the Los Alamos Invitational in 16:31.33. He led a parade of green-and-gold at the 4A state meet, finishing second as all five scoring Hilltoppers finished in the top 10 — a first for the program.
Big-school girls cross-country
Raylee Hunt, St. Michael’s — Hunt is only a freshman, but she has made her impact on the cross-country scene both far and wide. She dominated the Class 3A state meet, winning the race in 19 minutes, 12.14 seconds that was the fourth fastest-time among all runners regardless of class. Hunt never finished worse than second in any in-state meet, and comported herself well outside the state. She finished 26th in the Girls Sweepstakes of the Desert Twilight Cross-Country Festival in Queen Creek, Ariz., on Sept. 24, and was 41st in the Girls Championship division of the Nike Cross Southwest Region meet at Casa Grande, Ariz., on Nov. 20. Her overall performance helped her win the Gatorade New Mexico Girls Cross-Country Player of the Year — the first runner from St. Michael’s to earn the distinction.
Small-school boys cross-country
Gilbert Valdez, Peñasco — When Valdez began his cross-country career as an eighth grader at Peñasco in 2017, he was the lone Panther toeing the line at the Class 1A/2A state meet. By the time he ran his final prep race at the same meet in November, he closed out a distinguished career by repeating as the individual champion and guiding his school to a third-place finish in the team standings. His championship run of 16:00.48 was almost 47 seconds faster than the runner-up in the 1A/2A field, and it represented the fourth-fastest time of all runners on the Albuquerque Academy course. As if that wasn’t enough, he went to the Nike Cross Southwest Region meet on Nov. 20 and won the small-school boys division in 15:55.30.
Small-school girls cross-country
Josette Gurule, Academy for Technology and the Classics — Fast, faster, fastest. That’s how the Phoenix senior finished her prep career. Gurule was always an invaluable piece to the program, but she took her performance to another level in her senior year. That was never more apparent than in the Class 1A/2A Cross-Country Championships in November. In 2019, she finished 17th to help the Phoenix to a team championship. In 2021, she improved to second with a time that was two minutes faster. In her finale, she won the meet with a personal-best 19 minutes, 45.50 seconds as ATC finished second in the team standings.