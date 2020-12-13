The University of New Mexico football team is scheduled to return home Sunday night after spending 41 straight days in hotel rooms in Henderson, Nev.
Judging by the way things have gone lately, the Lobos might not want to come back.
UNM wrapped up its unorthodox 2020 season with a 49-39 win over Fresno State on Saturday night at UNLV’s Sam Boyd Stadium, marking its first two-game winning streak since 2017 and its first back-to-back wins in conference play in four long years.
The Lobos (2-5) rolled up 495 yards of total offense, sacked Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener eight times and scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to end the season on an unexpected high note.
Until last week, the Lobos were the owners of the nation’s longest losing streak and had lost 35 straight games when trailing heading into the fourth quarter. They now head into the offseason riding the kind of momentum first-year coach Danny Gonzales has been looking for all year.
UNM freshman quarterback Isaiah Chavez was brilliant in his first college start. He completed 14 of 18 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 95 yards and another score while running back Bobby Cole had 138 yards on 18 carries, scoring three touchdowns and leading a second-half surge.
Trailing 31-21 in the third quarter, the Lobos rattled off four straight touchdown drives to take control of the game. The masterpiece of that sequence as a 14-play, 85-yard drive capped by a 10-yard scoring run by Nate Jones to put the Lobos in front for good, 35-31 early in the fourth quarter.
It’s the first time UNM has finished the season with more than one win in Mountain West Conference play since finishing as the co-champion in the Mountain Division in 2016.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.