Garett Williams took Saturday afternoon off to head down to his local hardware store to finish a few honey-do projects in his yard.

That he wasn't poring over a playbook or tinkering with Xs and Os or his depth chart says a lot about where the Los Alamos football coach's mind is just a few days away from the 2022 season opener. The Hilltoppers start their 10-game campaign at home Friday night against Española Valley.

"You know, we've got eight starters back on defense, our front line has all but two guys with varsity experience and our schedule plays out the way we want it," Williams said. "I like where we are. In some spots, we have more depth than we've had since I've been here."

