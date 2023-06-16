Espanola Valley High School logo

Ray Romero said the difference between 20 minutes and an hour and a half round trip quickly brought him back to the coaching ranks.

Barely two months after resigning as the  girls basketball coach at Los Alamos, Romero reemerged on the basketball map — this time at District 2-4A rival Española Valley. Romero said he accepted the job as the Lady Sundevils head coach Thursday, replacing Joe Estrada after a five-year stint.

Romero was one of two finalists, along with Escalante head coach Bryan Gonzales, for the position.