Ray Romero said the difference between 20 minutes and an hour and a half round trip quickly brought him back to the coaching ranks.
Barely two months after resigning as the girls basketball coach at Los Alamos, Romero reemerged on the basketball map — this time at District 2-4A rival Española Valley. Romero said he accepted the job as the Lady Sundevils head coach Thursday, replacing Joe Estrada after a five-year stint.
Romero was one of two finalists, along with Escalante head coach Bryan Gonzales, for the position.
Romero said the benefit of coaching at Española is that he no longer has to drive 45 minutes to a Los Alamos gym. It's a 10-minute drive from his home in Velarde.
"Going up to Los Alamos, depending on the snow days and things of that nature, it got a little bit dangerous," Romero said. "I'd be calling [my assistant coaches], 'Are you OK?' Sometimes I'd be up there already and my coaches would just be driving up there and you how the roads are, they sometimes get pretty icy. So, this is an improvement."
Española went 73-54 under Estrada and reached the Class 4A championship game in the 2021 coronavirus season, but the Lady Sundevils were just 24-30 in his last two seasons.
Romero comes off a three-year run at Los Alamos in which he went 33-36. The program compiled a 33-24 mark after an 0-12 record in 2021. Los Alamos won the District 2-4A title and went 20-8 in the 2022-23 season, finishing with a 20-4 flourish after an 0-4 start.
While he is familiar with the current crop of Lady Sundevils, who were 12-15 in 2022-23, he said he only knows the faces. He wants to spend the next couple of months getting to know their names and developing a strong program like he did at Los Alamos.
"I know the girls; they have the passion, and this town, you know they love basketball," Romero said. "So all that is a big, big bonus. So, I think we're gonna hit the ground running."
This will be the second stint for Romero with the program. He coached Española to a 22-8 record in the 2013-14 season, winning the district title and reaching the 4A quarterfinals before resigning at the end of the season to take care of his father.
He is no stranger to the bond between basketball and Española, having coached at the elementary school level for 12 years before becoming an assistant coach under Richard Martinez from 2008-12 and taking over the girls program.
Given how late in the season it is for the players, Romero said he approached the school administration about extending summer workouts and open gyms into July to give them more time together and with he and his coaching staff.
"We've got to do a lot of fundamentals," Romero said. "We worked on building their fundamentals [at Los Alamos] everyday. We always do that, anyway, but even more so to build up their confidence. They worked hard, and that was what helped us a lot in building that program."
Romero hopes his children will follow him to their alma mater. Sons Jeremy and Ray Romero Jr., along with daughter Kaitlyn Romero, assisted him at Los Alamos, but when their jobs began to conflict with their coaching duties, their dad decided it was time to leave Los Alamos.
The shorter commute might be more conducive for coaching and working, Romero said.
"I'm hopeful that they're gonna want to coach again. "Like I said, the travel was a big issue for them. We have to make sure that everything's OK for them."