The Enchantment lived up to their namesake’s big-tournament woeful reputation Saturday night in Wichita, Kan.
A team of former University of New Mexico men’s basketball players was eliminated in the opening round of The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team winner-take-all event that got underway this weekend.
Leading 72-49 late in the second half, The Enchantment were outscored 35-11 the rest of the way and lost 84-83 to the Stillwater Stars, an Oklahoma State alumni team, in the event’s opening round. Brandon Averette tossed a game-ending alley-oop to Jeffrey Carroll Jr. on the final play for the win.
The tournament uses Elam Ending Rules where the game clock stops after the under-4 minutes timeout late in the fourth quarter. A target score is set by taking the leading team’s point total and adding eight. The first team to reach that number wins.
At that point, The Enchantment’s collapse was well under way as Stillwater had cut the lead to 76-69 at the under-4 break.
J.R. Giddens led the UNM alumni with 17 points. Anthony Mathis added 16 and Drew Gordon 14. No one else had more than nine points.
