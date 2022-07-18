ALBUQUERQUE
It wasn’t exactly a Rio Grande Rivalry classic, but it’ll do just fine for fans of the cherry and silver.
That’s especially true for the one player who never actually wore those colors.
Serving has host to Monday’s opening round of the New Mexico Regional in the winner-take-all The Basketball Tournament, a group made up mostly of former University of New Mexico Lobos beat a team of ex-New Mexico State Aggies 89-82 in front of an energetic crowd listed at 3,542.
Scott Bamforth, the Lobo who never was, led The Enchantment with a team-high 24 points. A graduate of Albuquerque’s Del Norte High School, he went unrecruited by UNM and NMSU, meandering his way through college before winding up as a teammate to Damian Lillard at Weber State.
Invited to play on The Enchantment by head coach Kenny Thomas, Bamforth was nothing short of spectacular. He had a handful of acrobatic shots, not to mention pinch-me moments that didn’t seem real.
“I’m blessed to put on the Lobo jersey and play with y’all,” Bamforth said, referring to a morning text he sent to his teammates before Monday’s game. “When I was in high school they didn’t want me which was is cool, you know. ... It just felt good, like, to really be a Lobo for a day.”
The Enchantment did get a dozen points from former Lobos Joe Furstinger and Jamal Fenton. Furstinger had the team’s final six points, scoring the clinching points on an up-and-under layup to end the game.
Using the tournament’s scoring format, officials take the team sitting in the lead with four minutes left in the fourth quarter and add eight points to get a target score. UNM had 80 at the four-minute mark, meaning the first team to reach 88 won.
It all had a familiar feel to last year’s run for The Enchantment. The team built a 23-point lead in its first-round game in last year’s tournament before blowing it. The ex-Lobos had another 23-point cushion in Monday’s game before the ex-Aggies, who went by The PanAmaniacs, made it a one-possession game in the fourth quarter.
Often referred to as the “glue guy” in former UNM coach Paul Weir’s system, Furstinger said Monday’s crowd may not have been a packed house like the days of old, but it didn’t matter all that much.
“Honestly the entire game it felt it was probably like 10,000 to 12,000,” he said. “It felt like the rivalry we always had with New Mexico State-New Mexico games.”
Furstinger’s emphatic dunk in the waning moments ended with him doing his familiar Furstinger shoulder flex and growl. His bucket to end the game had him hitting the Griddy as he was mobbed by his teammates.
The PanAmaniacs got 75 of their 82 points from four players. They were led by Evan Gilyard’s game-high 25 points. Brandon West had 18 with 16 apiece from Terrell Brown and Ian Baker.
“The PanAmaniacs will be back next year, guaranteed,” Brown said. “We got our feet wet. We’ll be back.”
Coached by NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia, the PanAmaniacs had three players go down early with various injuries. Already undersized, they went with a guard-oriented lineup to nearly pull off the miraculous comeback.
While it’s not his day job, Moccia said he enjoyed his honorary role as team coach.
“I’m ending my career at 0-1,” he said. “I’m going to let the real coaches take over.”
Walking off the court, Moccia said he checked his cell phone and noticed what seemed like countless messages waiting for him. It just showed, he said, how many people were out there paying attention to this game, an unsurprising turn considering it’s the Lobos and Aggies playing in the state’s most famous building.
“It was great from an exposure standpoint,” Moccia said. “In our neck of the woods when you’re always fighting for exposure, whether you’re the Lobos or Aggies, to play a game in July on national TV ... is great for the state.”
NOTES
High-profile guests: A pair of former NBA coaches, James Borrego and Mike Brown, were in The Pit for Monday’s games. Brown is the father of former Lobos guard Elijah Brown, while Borrego is a Duke City native who played his high school ball at Albuquerque Academy.
Brown was recently named head coach of the Sacramento Kings, while Borrego’s run as head coach of the Charlotte Hornets ended when owner Michael Jordan fired him following a play-in loss to end last season.
Bracket update: The top four seeds all won Monday, meaning The Enchantment will meet No. 1 seed Heartfire on Tuesday night. Heartfire beat No. 8 Competitive Choice, 84-75. The other game has the No. 3 L.A. Cheaters facing No. 2 Team Challenge ALS. The Cheaters beat Ram Up, 73-68, while Team Challenge eliminated Once A Bronco, 87-71.
The first game tips off at 5 p.m. with the ex-Lobos taking the court at about 7 p.m.