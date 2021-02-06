Sunday’s Super Bowl carries special meaning for one of the greatest football players Northern New Mexico has ever produced.
After dominating as a multisport star at Los Alamos High School and for four years in baseball and football at the University of New Mexico, Walt Arnold was an NFL tight end for four teams over eight years. His most productive time came with the last team he suited up for, the Kansas City Chiefs.
Now that he is 34 years removed from catching his final pass, it’s the red and yellow he still roots for — despite growing up as a Cowboys fan with family roots in Galveston, Texas.
“I was a big Dallas guy growing up, but my rookie year we played them twice,” Arnold says. “When you get to that level, you sort of lose all those feelings you had pretty quick.”
The Cowboys ended the Rams’ season in the playoffs in Arnold’s rookie year, a season that proved the kid who grew up on the hill had the goods to make it at the sport’s highest level.
Arnold’s family moved to Los Alamos when he was a kid. Both of his parents were retired schoolteachers and had regularly vacationed at the family cabin in the Pecos Wilderness. When a change of scenery was needed, they picked the Atomic City to start fresh.
His dad purchased a gas station in Los Alamos, and he and his wife ran it. Everything else, Arnold said, was about sports.
He flowed from one season to the other, playing football for the Hilltoppers in the fall, basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring, spending his summers living the life of an average kid in the Jemez Mountains. He size made him a visible target for college recruiters. At 6-foot-3 and pushing 200 pounds toward the end of high school, he stood out from the crowd.
He accepted a scholarship to UNM, but did so only with the understanding that he could play both football and baseball. He was a tight end for coach Bill Mondt’s teams from 1976-79, an unremarkable four-year span that saw him catch just 36 passes for 615 yards and two touchdowns.
“People ran the ball a lot in those days, and everything on offense was all tight, formation-wise,” Arnold said. “It wasn’t like it is now with pass plays that involve the tight ends. They’re so much bigger and more athletic now.”
His name appears just twice in the Lobos’ football media guide; early on as a former Lobo in the NFL and later in the list of former players.
He had four standout years as a first baseman, outfielder and designated hitter with UNM’s baseball team under coach Vince Capelli, leading the Lobos in home runs his final three seasons and earning All-WAC honors as a junior and senior.
In 1980, it seemed Arnold’s future was on the diamond and not football.
“I don’t know if you could say I was just a football player or a baseball guy because I legitimately loved both,” Arnold says. “I felt like I was pretty good in both, but football gave me the opportunity to play beyond college.”
He went undrafted in April’s NFL Draft — the first to be televised by ESPN — and didn’t have his name called in that summer’s baseball draft. Arnold wasn’t sure what his future held but knew football had more promise.
One of his Lobos teammates, fellow tight end Chris Combs, was taken in the fourth round by the Houston Oilers and he seemed to have a professional career in front of him.
“They were scouting Chris and saw me, I guess, because we alternated plays and just saw me out there running onto the field,” Arnold says. “I was a free agent in football, and Chris getting drafted got me looked at.”
Combs was out of the league after two years with the St. Louis Cardinals while Arnold’s career took off with the Los Angeles Rams. Simply getting to L.A. was good fortune.
Former Lobo Preston Dennard was a starting receiver for the Rams, helping them reach the Super Bowl after the 1979 season. The team’s offensive coordinator was Lionel Taylor, a former receiver in college at New Mexico Highlands.
“In a sense, he [Taylor] didn’t put me on the team or anything but he at least gave me a shot at it,” Arnold says. “I think it helped having a couple of New Mexico guys around. They sort of knew what we were all about.”
Arnold caught his first NFL touchdown pass on Sept. 28, 1980, against the New York Giants in the Meadowlands, a 14-yard pass from Rams QB Vince Ferragamo in the second quarter. His final scoring pass was from the Chiefs’ Bill Kenney against the Seahawks on Sept. 11, 1986. He had seven touchdowns in his career.
That ’86 season was a memorable one in Kansas City. With head coach John Mackovic, the Chiefs ended a 15-year playoff drought by winning their final three games to clinch a wild-card game against the Jets in the Meadowlands. It was the second trip to the postseason for Arnold.
In between, he had stops with the Oilers and the Washington Redskins.
His time in Washington was brief; he was just a roster fill-in for injured tight end Clint Didier, the starter on a team coming off two straight trips to the Super Bowl.
He was cut loose four games into the ’84 season and was in a Chiefs uniform just two weeks later, kickstarting a solid run to end his career.
He caught a career-high 28 passes for 339 yards in 1985 and had 20 more receptions the following year.
“Everything they say about the fans in Kansas City, it’s true,” Arnold says. “They just embrace you and love the team. They make you feel part of something there whether you’re winning or losing.”
He visits K.C. every now and then, sometimes scoring sideline passes to get an up-close experience on the field he called home for the peak years of his playing days. More than three decades, later he marvels at what the game has become in a day and age of wide-open passing.
Current Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught more passes this season (105) than Arnold did in his career. Kelce was second in the NFL in receiving yards; his 1,416 yards dwarfing Arnold’s career 1,053.
“It’s just a different game, a game where tight ends are required to do a lot more than block the way we had to when I was playing,” Arnold says. “It was just starting to open up with some of the West Coast stuff that led to what you have today, but the players have just gotten so much bigger and athletic. It’s really something.”
These days, Arnold lives in Albuquerque and runs his own business, SVN/Walt Arnold Commercial Brokerage Inc. He counts himself as a loyal UNM booster and a fan of just about anything that involves a ball, a field and a scoreboard.
He says he doesn’t get to Los Alamos as much as he’d like these days, but did visit recently enough to see the dramatic facelift given to his former stomping grounds at Sullivan Field. The old gas station his parents ran has switched hands and is now but a faded memory, but it was those formative years at the family business that allowed the Arnolds to settle in and find a home.
“My parents always wanted a change of scenery, both geographic and career-wise, so it was fortunate we wound up where we did,” Arnold says.
As for Super Bowl Sunday, he and his wife will be watching the game just like anyone else. He’ll, of course, be pulling for Kansas City.
“I’m all in,” he says. “The Chiefs will always be special to me, and to see them where they are now, I’m all about them.”
