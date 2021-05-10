Ex-Lobo donates $350K to help complete UNM athletic performance center
A former University of New Mexico football player has donated $350,000 to the school's athletic department, a contribution that will help complete the planned New Mexico Mutual Champions Center inside University Stadium.
Jared St. Aubyn was an offensive lineman for the Lobos under former coaches Dennis Franchione and Rocky Long and is a former teammate of current coach Danny Gonzales. His ties to the university prompted him and his wife, Megghan, to make what has been the fourth major donation to the UNM athletic department in the first half of this year.
“When I talk about the successes that we want as a football team and how it is going to take everyone, this is an example of that,” said Gonzales.
Jared St. Aubyn came to UNM on scholarship after a sterling prep career in Greeley, Colo. He was a Lobo from 1997-99 and part of the team's divisional championship his first season. A back injury forced him to leave the sport following the 1999 season.
He launched his own home construction business in 2009, Saint Aubyn Homes LLC. It quickly grew into one of the country's top residential home construction companies. Jared and Megghan sold their controlling interest in the company in 2019.
UNM will break ground on the new training center this year. The $3.4 million facility will sit just outside the south end zone and connect to the Tow Diehm Facility.
State spirit, swimming championships this week
The state spirit and swimming championships will be held later this week in Albuquerque.
The annual swimming and diving state meet will be split into two separate meets, with all girls events held Thursday at the Albuquerque Academy Natatorium with the boys taking center stage Saturday.
Fans are prohibited from attending the meets, both of which will be streamed live on the NFHS Network for a one-time monthly subscription fee of $10.99.
The state spirit competition will be Friday and Saturday in The Pit, and fans are permitted to attend in limited numbers. All tickets ($10 for adults, $5 seniors and students) must be purchased online and in advance; no ticket sales will be made on site. Like the recently completed basketball championships in The Pit, concessions will not be sold but vending machines selling water will be available.
The state cheer competition will be Friday, while all dance routines will be held Saturday. As with all NMAA championship events, both days will be streamed live on the NFHS Network.
