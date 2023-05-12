Ramone Atkins 2.jpg

Sugar Skulls quarterback Ramone Atkins will be back in New Mexico to play the Gladiators on Saturday. He is a former Highlands quarterback.

TUCSON — Ramone Atkins knows the sounds and noise will be a bit different this time around in the Rio Rancho Events Center.

That’s what happens when you go from the 505 area code to the 520, from being a player at one place and the starting quarterback at the other.

“The fans? Well, I hope they will welcome me,” the former New Mexico Highlands player said before the Tucson Sugar Skulls were set to face his old team, the Duke City Gladiators, on Saturday. “I’m hoping they were just thankful they had me when they did.”

