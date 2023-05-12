TUCSON — Ramone Atkins knows the sounds and noise will be a bit different this time around in the Rio Rancho Events Center.
That’s what happens when you go from the 505 area code to the 520, from being a player at one place and the starting quarterback at the other.
“The fans? Well, I hope they will welcome me,” the former New Mexico Highlands player said before the Tucson Sugar Skulls were set to face his old team, the Duke City Gladiators, on Saturday. “I’m hoping they were just thankful they had me when they did.”
The game starts at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at the Rio Rancho Events Center.
Atkins said the feeling should be mutual between him and the fans. He appreciated them; and they appreciated him.
Atkins was so successful in his replacement role — filling in for QB Nate Davis — he was named the Indoor Football League’s Rookie of the Year.
Fast forward to this season and Atkins is doing much the same in Tucson as he did in Albuquerque.
“It's gonna be fun,” he said. “I still have connections in Albuquerque, Las Vegas, and in New Mexico, so I’m glad I'm coming back. It’s going to be good to see some of those familiar faces again. Maybe get to hang out with some friends, see some of the guys on the opposing team. It’s a brotherhood bond. ... You never really get rid of that.”
Atkins also knows the Gladiators won’t be kind to him. At 2-4 overall, they need to win to inch close to .500. Tucson is 3-2 overall.
The Sugar Skulls are led by Atkins, who is sixth overall in passing in the IFL, averaging 143 yards a game. He’s 19th in rushing with 24 yards per game.
“The focus for this year has been consistency,” he said. “Learning the schemes and perfecting that to make myself better. Number one to make the team better then making myself better — 1% better every day — to give my team the best chance of winning every Saturday.”
Playing pro on some level had always been Atkins' hope. He’s proven capable, leaving Las Vegas, N.M., as a graduate assistant coach before latching on to the Gladiators and then moving on to the Sugar Skulls.
How did Highlands set him up for all this?
“We aired the ball out — a lot,” he said. “Being able to do that at a high level and at a fast pace prepared me for the next level, whichever that level was going to be. … It caught the eyes of a lot of coaches and players who have been in the league for a long time. They know the type of quarterbacks who have success in the league and those who get their opportunity at the next level from the IFL.”