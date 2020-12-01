Former Española Valley boys basketball player Zach Mascareñas, 18, was killed in a vehicle crash in Tijeras Canyon on Sunday night.
According to Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jayme Fuller, deputies were dispatched to an accident on eastbound Interstate 40 about three miles east of Albuquerque at 9:45 p.m. Sunday. Reports said two people were in the car, one of whom was transported to a hospital with “severe injuries” that, according to Fuller, included broken limbs. Her condition was unknown.
The other occupant, identified as Mascareñas, was declared dead.
Mascareñas played for Española Valley through his junior year in 2018, then transferred to Cibola in Albuquerque. He averaged 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 16 games for the Cougars.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.