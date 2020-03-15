Sports will take a back seat to the concerns over coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t some items that slipped through the cracks (mainly state basketball tournament related) from a wild week.
Sorry, Mescalero Apache Lady Chiefs. We’re talking about Santa Fe High.
When Mescalero head girls basketball coach Elmer Chavez guided his team to the program’s first state title Friday by beating Peñasco 69-54 in The Pit, the path the Lady Chiefs followed was eerily similar to the one the Demonettes took under Chavez six years earlier to win the Class 4A title in 2014.
In both cases, Chavez’s teams suffered incredible heartbreak the year before that. For Mescalero, it was Pearl Pike missing a championship-winning free throw with 0.1 second left in the 2A title game against Pecos in 2019 that led to the Lady Panthers’ 53-46 win.
In 2013, Santa Fe High held a 34-31 lead over Roswell in the 4A semifinals with 90 seconds left when it lost star player Kayla Herrera to an ankle injury. The Lady Coyotes rallied and won 57-47 in double overtime.
A year later, the Demonettes won the state title, beating Roswell in the quarterfinals. Oh, the Lady Chiefs also gained a measure of revenge on the way to their state title by beating Pecos, 59-41, in the quarterfinals.
When asked about the similarities between his two teams’ paths after the win over Pecos, Chavez had a short, simple reply.
“It sure [is],” Chavez said. “My girls [at Mescalero] tell me, ‘Don’t talk about Santa Fe.’ They get at me when I talk about, so you talk about it.”
Consider it done, coach.
One of the more interesting spots to soak in the state tournament was the parking lot on the southeast corner of The Pit.
From an aesthetic standpoint, it’s the least picturesque part of the state’s most famous sports arena. It acts as the service entrance for equipment and personnel, and also the place where players can access the locker rooms in the mid-ramp area.
From Thursday morning through Saturday night’s last game, it was also a place for fans to gather and wait for the teams to emerge after playing in an empty arena. That was especially true for the finals, where groups of parents and fans would watch games on their mobile devices, often suffering through the same glitches and snags we all did, while waiting like expectant guests at the TSA checkpoint at the airport.
That area has traditionally been a popular spot, but this year’s fan-free experience made it more of an revealing place, a place where the team’s supporters could finally show their emotions.
Props to the NMAA seeding and selection process for getting a few things right.
The No. 1 seeds reached the state championship game in all 10 brackets, going a combined 7-3. The other 10 teams to reach the finals were either the No. 2 or No. 3 seeds, meaning there were no surprises after the semifinal round.
Interestingly, No. 4 seeds reached the semifinals in all five girls tournaments while every one of them lost in either the first round or the quarterfinals on the boys side.
Lower seeds really didn’t stand much of a chance. Only two double-digit seeds (Clayton girls in 2A and Volcano Vista boys in 5A) made it as far as the semifinals. It’s safe to say that Volcano Vista may have been the best 12 seed in the history of the tournament, thanks to the outdated seeding and selection process the NMAA uses.
What’s more, only four teams seeded 6 or lower made it as far as the semis and one of the 6s was Rio Rancho Cleveland, another team with a comically low ranking thanks to the criteria.
Despite Saturday’s disappointing 65-53 loss to Las Cruces High, Capital had a Thursday to remember. Not only did the Jaguars beat Rio Rancho Cleveland, 74-64, in the 5A semifinals to finish the first day of a fan-less state tournament, they also got to enjoy a welcoming into this world.
Varsity assistant coach Bryan Mirabal and his wife, Laura Jurado (who also is Capital’s head cheer coach), welcomed Cameron Jordan Mirabal hours before the Jaguars took the court. While Mirabal missed the semifinal game, he was a familiar face and voice for the 5A final Saturday.
Congrats, coaches.
Perfection couldn’t last forever for Lisa Villareal and the Albuquerque Volcano Vista Lady Hawks, but it almost held up for a little while longer. An 18-0 run helped Volcano Vista rally from a 32-14 second-quarter deficit to Hobbs, but it took a lot out of the Lady Hawks.
The Lady Eagles regained control and went on to a 58-43 win, rendering Villareal’s first loss in a championship game. Her teams won their first three state championship appearances (2012, 2014, 2016) before Saturday’s loss.
That’s OK. She still has a 236-107 record at Volcano Vista as the program’s only head coach. And with a sophomore-dominant group, chances are there will be more championship opportunities.
