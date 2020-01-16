Here’s a roundup of more special events at Taos Ski Valley, Angel Fire, Red River and Pajarito. Next week we’ll cover Colorado events.
At Taos, The Taos Freeride Championships are March 5-6. This premiere big-mountain event is New Mexico’s largest and most prestigious ski and snowboard competition, featuring athletes from around the globe. It will be preceded by qualifying events March 3 and a masters competition. For details, see skitaos.com/things-to-do/events/taos-freeride-championships.
On March 7, Taos hosts Founder’s Weekend, a celebration of the men and women who helped launch the resort. Events include a discussion from 4 to 6 p.m. by the children of Ernie and Rhoda Blake about the resort’s early days, torchlight parade, fireworks, birthday cake and music. To attend the talk, email Anee Ward at anee.ward@skitaos.com.
The Ben Meyers Ridge-A-Thon, an endurance event, returns March 13-14. The 24th annual fundraiser has three categories, including one for nonskiers. For details, visit skitaos.com/things-to-do/events/ben-myers-ridge-thon.
Angel Fire holds Winter Carnival from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, with children’s games, snow rides the final staging of the World Championships Shovel Races. If you’ve never watched or participated, this event features people on aluminum shovels hitting 50 mph.
The U.S. Amateur Snowboard Association’s Jedi Challenge is Feb. 8-9, a night rail jam Feb. 29, the slopestyle competition in Liberation Park on March 1, another night railjam March 13 and the Spring Break Music Festival on March 15-19.
Red River offers the Town Challenge Series, a gate race held every Thursday. The series continues through March 5.
The event is free but requires a lift ticket or season pass. Details can be found at redriverskiarea.com/winter/town-challenge.
On Feb. 15 is the first Ski Ranch Rodeo, with three-member teams attempting to rope a moving dummy steer on skis, brand it and mount it for a short ride.
Mardi Gras in the Mountains returns is Feb. 20-25 and includes costume parties, parade and live music. On Feb. 22, the ski area will host the Red River Rampage, an Amateur Snowboard Association slopestyle competition in the Hollywood Terrain Park, and a slalom and GS race on Feb. 23.
Every Saturday, Red River hosts a free torchlight parade and fireworks show on The Face, best seen from the deck of the Lift House.
Pajarito is presenting Camp Bluebird, a skiing and snowboarding instructional program for children age 5-12. Classes run on Saturdays from Jan. 25 to Feb. 25. The cost is $199 (plus lift ticket).
On Feb. 1, Pajarito will host an Amateur Snowboard Association slalom and GS races. For details and to sign up, visit pajarito.ski/events/usasa-slalom-and-giant-slalom-race/?rec=1580547600.
On Feb. 2, the Los Alamos-based Bathtub Row Brewing will hold a beer ticket treasure hunt.
Feb. 22-23 is Telebration, a celebration of all things telemark, including clinics and gear demos. The clinics cost $45 for one day or $60 for both days, with $35 lift tickets per day.
On Feb. 29, the ski area holds its first slopestyle competition in Railyard Park and closes the season with Skiesta on March 14 with five local breweries on tap, a costume contest, races —including an uphill/downhill competition, “sloppy” slalom, rail jam, mogul challenge and jumping — plus live bluegrass and rock from the band Escape on a Horse.
The Chama Chile Ski Classic and Winter Fiesta returns to Chama on Saturday and Sunday. This Nordic and snowshoe race event, along with clinics, snowshoe tours, and other activities, draws a crowd.
There are two races for rookie skiers; 6K, 12K and 18K Nordic races, 6K and 12K snowshoe races, combo races, a costume contest, kid’s activities and many other events.
For details, visit skichama.com.
CONDITIONSIt snowed Thursday, so the snow bases should be substantially more than totals listed here.
Ski Santa Fe has a 61-inch base, with almost every run open, including some of the Big Rock chutes.
Taos Ski Valley sits on a 50-inch base, and has all runs open except a few off Highline Ridge and Psycho Path.
Look for the Kachina Chair to open soon — perhaps this weekend.
Angel Fire has a 33-inch base with all but one run open. Sipapu has a 32-inch base with 39 of 43 runs skiable. Red River, with a 37-inch base, has all but two runs open, including its glades and two terrain parks.
Pajarito Mountain has a two-foot-base, and Sandia Peak has 32 inches and all runs available. Ski Apache reports a 38-inch base with 37 of 55 runs open.
Wolf Creek has a 69-inch at mid-mountain and all runs open. Crested Butte has a 41-inch base and 100 of 121 runs open.
The High Lift and North Lift have launched, with about half of their double black terrain now skiable.
Purgatory has a 46-inch base with all but one run open.
Telluride reports 45 inches with 132 of 148 runs open. Monarch Mountain has a 50-inch base.
Arizona Snowbowl has a 54-inch base with all runs open, including its hike-to terrain.
