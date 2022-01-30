It’s well known that building a consistent winner at New Mexico Highlands isn’t exactly easy. It’s been done by a handful of teams, for sure, but the long-term success of any program is a challenge.
Take the women’s basketball team. At 4-15 overall through last weekend’s games, the Cowgirls sit in last place in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference at 1-12. Given the history of the program, it’s actually on the verge of being one of the more successful seasons in a while.
Prior to Garett Sherman’s arrival as coach just before what was the no-go of the coronavirus-canceled 2020-21 season, NMHU had posted six straight 20-loss seasons and was a combined 13-118 in conference play. The Cowgirls went 1-26 overall and 0-22 the year prior to Sherman’s hiring and haven’t won more than four games in any season since the 2014-15 campaign, when they finished 6-20.
The Cowgirls have just one win over an NCAA Division II team this season. The other three came against in-state NAIA schools in the first two weeks of the schedule; they beat Northern New Mexico twice and got a home win against College of the Southwest. Their lone win against a similar-sized school came Jan. 21 when they beat RMAC rival Colorado Christian.
The other 12 losses in conference play have produced some cringing margins. They’ve lost by at least 28 points five times, including the low-water mark in a 108-29 loss to Colorado School of Mines on Jan. 8. Nine other losses have been by at least 13 points.
u u u
And then there was one.
Only one school in the state has undefeated boys and girls basketball programs. Heading into the district season in New Mexico, Farmington and Albuquerque Volcano Vista were the only schools that hadn’t experienced defeat on the basketball court.
Well, the Scorpions dropped three of their first four district games, and the Lady Scorps lost a tough 51-49 contest to Albuquerque La Cueva in a battle of District 2-5A heavyweights.
The Volcano Vista teams, meanwhile, keep chugging along. The two programs have played
37 games so far, and only twice has their opponent even been within 10 points. The boys are beating opponents by an average of 30 points per game, while the girls are 36.2 points per game better than their foes.
There are four undefeated boys and girls programs in the state, and half of them reside in the same gym. The other two are the Las Cruces boys and the Bernalillo girls.
u u u
Quick, name the District 2-3A leader in boys basketball.
If you said the Raton Tigers, you are paying close attention. This is rare territory for a program that routinely has been a bottom-feeder in the district. In fact, since the state started using the “A” classification system for the 1969-70 school year, Raton has finished on top of 2-3A exactly zero times.
That’s right. Never.
Twice — in 1969-70 and 1989-90 — has Raton finished as the district runner-up. The Tigers also were the District 3-3A runners-up in 2017-18 season in the last year the state had six classes.
Raton’s surprising star turn in the district is being led by some familiar faces. The team’s top two scorers are twin brothers Matthew and Dylan Quartieri, who were members of the football team that won the district title and went undefeated during the regular season. Chance Middlebrook and Cayden Walton are also key pieces on the hardcourt who also had their hands all over the football field.
The Tigers face two stiff tests this week when they travel to Las Vegas Robertson to play the second-place Cardinals on Wednesday, then entertain St. Michael’s on Friday. Raton already owns a win over the Horsemen, beating them 45-35 on Jan. 21.
u u u
The Sugar Land Skeeters are now the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. The Triple-A West affiliate of the Houston Astros officially rebranded itself over the weekend, unveiling a new name, logo and tons of merchandise just prior to the (hopeful) start of the 2022 minor league baseball season.
Sugar Land is aligned into the East Division along with the Albuquerque Isotopes. If you haven’t seen their logo, imagine Yul Brynner’s gunslinger character in Westworld when it has its face removed, exposing the mechanical mess inside. The Space Cowboys’ logo is a cowboy head whose face is the reflection of stars on an astronaut’s visor.
If you’ve seen the movie, that description makes total sense.
Starting with the mid-’90s, minor league teams have been quick to strip old identities for catchy, fan-favorite logos and team names. The more merch a team sells, the bigger the bank accounts get for clubs whose main source of revenue comes from tickets, concessions and marketability. The goofier the name, the more it appeals to the average Joe.
Remember how catchy and nouveau “Isotopes” used to be? It seems almost boring compared to recent rebrands like the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Akron RubberDucks, the Richmond Flying Squirrels — and names of teams that no longer exist or were purged from Major League Baseball’s bush leagues, like the New Orleans Baby Cakes or the Norwich Sea Unicorns.
u u u
So the Denver Broncos are for sale.
Estimates for the transaction are in the $4 billion range, according to online sports site Front Office Sports. It would be the most expensive sale in the history of professional team sports, topping the $3.4 billion paid in 2019 for the acquisition of the Brooklyn Nets and their arena, the Barclays Center.
What would $4 billion do for you in these parts? You could fund the University of New Mexico’s athletic department for the next 117 years or fund Northern New Mexico College’s sports programs for approximately 15,000 years.
You could build a new stadium for the New Mexico United and still have $3.925 billion to, who knows, start your own chihuahua rescue farm or build a subsurface tunnel between Santa Fe and Albuquerque.
You could single-handedly fund the entire Santa Fe Public Schools annual budget through 2037, or maybe launch an environmental impact study to divert the Rio Grande from, say, the Bandelier area into the Santa Fe River, giving downtown a San Antonio, Texas, River Walk feel.
The possibilities are endless.
