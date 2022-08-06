It’s been 60 years since they earned the nickname the “Mighty Midgets,” but Friday night, it was as if the boys-to-men who made up the 1961-62 St. Michael’s boys basketball team had just stepped off the basketball court.

The cult following of that team, renowned for reaching the Class A championship game despite not having a starter taller than 5-foot-9, was on display at Santa Fe Elks Lodge No. 460. Not more than a couple of minutes after the team was honored during the eighth annual “All Classes Reunion” at the lodge were well-wishers, autograph seekers and memento collectors surrounding the quartet who represented the team.

The rounds of handshakes, discussions and photo sessions continued off and on for the next 45 minutes. Even as David “Freight Train” Fernandez, Ivan Montoya, Steve Arias and Tommy Vigil gathered for a group interview, attendees continued to greet at least one of the group. The power of the “Mighty Midgets” hasn’t seemed to fade, and they don’t seem to mind one bit.

