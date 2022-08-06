Ramon Montaño, left, greets former ‘Mighty Midget’ team members Dave Fernandez, right, and Ivan Montoya at the St. Michael’s All Classes Reunion at Elks Lodge No. 460 on Friday. The 1961-62 St. Michael’s team made it to the Class A championship game with no starter taller than 5-foot-9 and still has a following 60 years later. Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican
From left, friend Ramon Montaño poses with ‘Mighty Midget’ team members Steven Arias, Ivan Montoya, Thomas Vigil and Dave Fernandez at the St. Michael’s All Classes Reunion at Elks Lodge No. 460 on Friday.
Ralph Ortiz honors the accomplishments of St. Michael’s basketball teams over the decades and memorializes Santa Fe High basketball star Fedonta "J.B." White at the St. Michael's All Classes Reunion at Elks Lodge No. 460 on Friday. White, who had committed to play basketball at UNM, was shot and killed at a 2020 house party.
It’s been 60 years since they earned the nickname the “Mighty Midgets,” but Friday night, it was as if the boys-to-men who made up the 1961-62 St. Michael’s boys basketball team had just stepped off the basketball court.
The cult following of that team, renowned for reaching the Class A championship game despite not having a starter taller than 5-foot-9, was on display at Santa Fe Elks Lodge No. 460. Not more than a couple of minutes after the team was honored during the eighth annual “All Classes Reunion” at the lodge were well-wishers, autograph seekers and memento collectors surrounding the quartet who represented the team.
The rounds of handshakes, discussions and photo sessions continued off and on for the next 45 minutes. Even as David “Freight Train” Fernandez, Ivan Montoya, Steve Arias and Tommy Vigil gathered for a group interview, attendees continued to greet at least one of the group. The power of the “Mighty Midgets” hasn’t seemed to fade, and they don’t seem to mind one bit.
“It makes you feel good,” said Montoya. “This is 60 years ago, and we were well known throughout the state. To carry it on for 60 years is amazing. It really is.”
Steve Arias, who has become the defacto historian of the team, can read chapter and verse of the Horsemen exploits, and he did to the crowd of about 200 at the event. It goes beyond the team’s journey to the state championship game, in which the undersized but cat-quick Horsemen took down the likes of big schools Carlsbad and Albuquerque Valley before keeping eventual state champion Albuquerque Sandia on its heels in a 66-64 loss in the finals.
Fernandez pointed out the schools St. Michael’s faced in the tournament were anywhere from seven to 10 times the size of the high school enrollment at St. Michael’s, which he said was around 215 in 1961-62.
Vigil remembers the Sandia team and its behemoth frontcourt of 6-7 Lou Baudoin, who played on the renowned 1966 Texas Western national championship team, and 6-9 Gary Suiter. He also remembers Suiter had 36 rebounds, which was the same number of turnovers the Horsemen forced to keep them in the game.
Arias, though, points out the size advantage the Matadors had over the Horsemen.
“Did you know their shortest player was taller than our tallest man?” Arias said.
Of course, that state tournament was dripping with history, as crowds of 7,000 and more packed Johnson Gym on the University of New Mexico campus, and the championship game was broadcast live across the state.
As the “Mighty Midgets” recount history, it begins to read like a, “Did you know?” segment.
For example, did you know St. Michael’s had a chance to play out of the country? Arias said the team had a chance to play in South America, as well as at the Catholic National Invitational Tournament in Chicago. However, it didn’t happen because the New Mexico Activities Association didn’t allow out-of-state competition at that time.
“[Horsemen head coach Dick Shelley] didn’t want to put the team on probation and hurt the kids who were coming back,” Arias said.
Or that St. Michael’s had six players make the All-State team that year? Three were on the first team, the rest were honorable mention.
How about that perhaps the most notable player on the team didn’t even see much playing time that year? That distinction belongs to 7-footer Nick Pino, who became one of the most sought-after players in the nation as a senior. But as a junior with the “Mighty Midgets,” he saw more time on the bench than on the hardwood.
All of those ingredients combined to grow a legend that has outpaced the frenetic pace the Horsemen played back in the day, but they cherish every inch they have earned from it. In fact, for the past six years, a group of the remaining “Midgets” will talk to the current St. Michael’s squad prior to the state tournament, just to impart a few words of wisdom they learned on the way to their date with destiny.
Perhaps irony was at play in the 60th anniversary season of the “Mighty Midgets” as St. Michael’s became the first team in the state to reach a championship game after starting the season 0-10 in March.
“We let them know that anything is possible,” Vigil said. “If they go to state, they can win state. We all speak to them a little bit and give them encouragement. It’s one of those things I really enjoy.”
While time has added to the allure of the “Mighty Midgets,” it also has become the enemy. Only eight of the 14 players on the roster still survive, and head coach Dick Shelley passed away not six years after that historic achievement.
The most recent member to pass away was Pino. The big man, who was known as “Nick the Stick,” made his name the following year, setting the state record for most points in a game (80) and a season (1,033), and his teammates said people from across the state came to his funeral.
Yet, it also made for a reunion of teammates, and they say the friendships they formed were as important as the games they won and the legacy they carved.
“We still have our minds, and we still have our memories,” Montoya said. “We bring them up every once in a while when we get together. ‘You remember when we did this? Or when we did that?’ ” We crack up, and we say, ‘Ah, to heck with them.’ As long as we still have our memories.”
But their memories have enraptured a town, a region and a state — to the point they still are as much the heroes they were back in 1962.