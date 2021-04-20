Boys basketball
Estancia 66, Monte del Sol 48
What happened: In a home game at Christian Life, the Dragons came roaring out of the opening tip with a solid first quarter. It didn't last. A bad ankle injury to guard Luciano Valles sent Monte del Sol reeling, particularly in the second half. Valles went down late in the first quarter after taking the Dragons to a 20-8 lead but the visiting Bears rallied to within 28-26 at halftime. They dominated the second half, outscoring Monte 40-20 the rest of the way.
Key players: Kevin Enriquez had 15 points for the Dragons, as did Keith Montoya. Cody Larson led three Estancia players in double figures with 20 points.
Up next: Monte del Sol will be back at Christian Life on Thursday, facing Tierra Encantada at 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Cleveland 39, Santa Fe High 32
What happened: Defense was the name of the game until the final two minutes of regulation. Trailing the entire way, the Demons (1-4) cut a 12-point deficit to three in the waning moments of the fourth quarter. Maci Cordova drained a 17-foot jumper with a minute left, getting Santa Fe within 35-32. The host Storm finished strong, scoring on each of their final four possessions after struggling to score most of the way.
Key players: Alexa Madueno led Cleveland with 13 points, hitting a trio of 3-pointers. Cordova and senior shooting guard Angie Perez played well for the Demons, who turned the ball over 10 times in the first half but had no miscues in the entire third quarter.
Up next: It's a short turnaround for the Demons, who host district rival Los Lunas on Wednesday night in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium.
Estancia 48, Monte del Sol 11
What happened: It started well for the host Dragons, who scored the first two points of the game. "But then Estancia kind of woke up, which was bad for us," said Monte del Sol coach Ray Roybal. The visiting Bears led 19-4 at the end of one quarter and 31-6 at halftime, then shut the Dragons out in the fourth quarter. "The good thing is that we were able to make sure all the girls played and feel like they contributed," Roybal said.
Key players: Daisy Ortiz had five points, Araceli Pena had four and Gabby Rosas the other two for Monte del Sol.
Up next: Monte del Sol will be back at Christian Life on Thursday, facing Tierra Encantada at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.