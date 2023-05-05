New Mexico State Aggies logo

Two former New Mexico State men’s basketball players told ESPN the same teammates who targeted them during a prolonged hazing scandal during the 2022-23 season also targeted others on the team, including assistant coaches.

The report was published Friday by ESPN.

Former Aggies forward Shakiru Odunewu, who joined former teammate Deuce Benjamin and Benjamin’s father, William Benjamin, in filing a civil lawsuit against NMSU, the coaching staff and the players they claim assaulted them in sexual nature, told the media giant others were attacked and, in Odunewu’s words, manipulated them into keeping quiet.

