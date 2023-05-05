Two former New Mexico State men’s basketball players told ESPN the same teammates who targeted them during a prolonged hazing scandal during the 2022-23 season also targeted others on the team, including assistant coaches.
The report was published Friday by ESPN.
Former Aggies forward Shakiru Odunewu, who joined former teammate Deuce Benjamin and Benjamin’s father, William Benjamin, in filing a civil lawsuit against NMSU, the coaching staff and the players they claim assaulted them in sexual nature, told the media giant others were attacked and, in Odunewu’s words, manipulated them into keeping quiet.
Deuce Benjamin was a homegrown talent who played for his father at Las Cruces High, following in his dad’s footsteps to play at NMSU. The elder Benjamin was a star player with the Aggies.
Deuce Benjamin told ESPN that then-teammates Doctor Bradley, Deshawndre Washington and Kim Aiken — the players he and Odunewu claim conducted a series of sexually-related hazing acts that began in July — also pulled down the pants of an assistant coach in public following a November road loss at UTEP.
Another allegedly had his pants pulled down as he slept on the team bus while another was also targeted but avoided having his clothing removed when he yelled enough to get the trio to back off.
“[Other coaches acted] like they didn’t see it,” Deuce Benjamin told ESPN.
Benjamin and Odunewu spoke publicly for the first time earlier this week as they detailed a number of incidents that took place over the course of several months.
Greg Heiar is one of the defendants mentioned in the lawsuit. Hired as NMSU’s head coach one year ago, he endured a tumultuous season that included a brawl involving a number of his players at a Lobos-Aggies football game in October, a fatal shooting involving Aggies forward Mike Peake on the UNM campus in November, the cancellation of the annual Rio Grande Rivalry with UNM and dramatic dips in on-court success and home attendance.
It wasn’t until Deuce Benjamin filed a report with NMSU police in February that the dominoes started to fall. It led to NMSU canceling the remainder of the team’s season, then the termination of Heiar’s contract.
Every single scholarship player under Heiar’s staff has either entered the transfer portal or extinguished their eligibility. That includes Benjamin and Odunewu, each of whom were told by the new NMSU coaching staff to pursue options elsewhere.
The attacks soon became a routine with the team, Benjamin told ESPN. In one case he said Washington told an unidentified teammate to pull his uniform shorts down for good luck just as the team prepared to run onto the court for a game.
Benjamin told ESPN he began smoking marijuana to cope with the mental anguish of what he was dealing with.