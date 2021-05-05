In a year where everything feels upside down and out of sorts, one of the few familiar signs of normalcy can be found in the bleacher seats of Medina Gymnasium.
With just a few minutes left in Tuesday’s Class 4A boys basketball state tournament game between Española Valley and Kirtland Central, hundreds of Sundevils fans got up, gathered their belongings and happily headed for the exits at the south end of the building. Nearly every single one of them circled around the building, found a spot in a line that extended to the parking lot and paid for another ticket to watch that night’s girls’ basketball game between the Sundevils and St. Pius.
Inside, school officials wiped down the handrails and sanitized seats. It was an inconvenience worthy of driving some fans back to their cars and head home, but not here, not in a town where basketball ranks somewhere between a person’s faith and paying taxes. Circling around the building to buy a second ticket was totally worth it.
“The people here love their basketball, and right now, we’re giving them something to be excited about,” said Española girls coach Joe Estrada.
Tuesday’s crowd was said to be 1,300 for both games. In a gym that can shoehorn nearly 4,000 onto the wooden bleachers on a good night, those lucky enough to have a ticket before that night’s socially distanced games were sold out made the place spring to life.
While it may not have been the glory days of Mark Senteney’s Sundevils of 20 years ago or they heyday of former coaches Richard Martinez and Cindy Roybal within the past decade, it somehow felt just as energized as those nights when the aisles disappeared under people left without a seat.
“It felt so good to hear our fans again,” said Sundevils boys coach Gabriel Martinez. “That’s what it’s all about. We play this game because we love it, but the fans here are what make it Española basketball.”
Those fans must make a choice Thursday night. The No. 2 overall seed in the 4A bracket, the Española girls will be at home to face No. 6 Kirtland Central in a game scheduled for a 5 p.m. tipoff at Medina Gym.
A couple hours later, the boys will take the court 85 miles away when the fourth-seeded Sundevils travel to No. 1 seed Del Norte in Albuquerque.
If both win, Saturday’s Sundevils family reunion will take place in one of the state’s most famous buildings when both try for a 4A state championship in The Pit. For the girls, it would be the program’s first appearance in the finals. For the boys, their fifth — all of them in the past 11 years.
As lofty as the expectations are for the boys, Estrada is salivating at the chance to get the girls in on the action. Hired three years ago to stabilize a program that had more than a decade’s worth of turnover in the head coaching chair, he slowly earned the players’ respect — and that of the community, as well.
It hasn’t all been easy. He had to file a restraining order against a player’s parents two years ago, and then there was a first-round flameout last season.
Along the way, he has assembled a trusted staff and established an aggressive style where 3-point shooting is paramount and defense serves as the program’s spine.
On the other side of the gym is the boys’ team that never takes a day off. While some schools focus on football or other non-hoops endeavors, basketball is constantly on the mind of anyone who lives in the Española area. Martinez knows it, having been indoctrinated into the lifestyle long ago.
Now just one step from another game under the bright lights of The Pit, he said it’s a comforting thought to know his legions of fans aren’t close behind.
“It’s been a weird year, but we’re almost there,” he said after Tuesday’s win. “I’m glad we’re not taking the next step alone.”
