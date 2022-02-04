TAOS — The Taos Tigers had size.
But Joshua Coriz had the last laugh.
For much of the District 2-4A battle in Taos’ Otero Gymnasium Friday night, the Tigers made the paint their domain. That is, until the pesky Española Valley Sundevils showed they can play bigger than they appear.
It took a team effort to slow down Taos’ post duo of Elden Torres and Dameon Ely, which set the stage for the 6-foot-2 Coriz to flex his post muscles at the most crucial time. The Española senior’s bucket on a power move in the right post broke a 54-all tie and the Sundevils forced a pair of turnovers in the final minute to preserve a crucial 58-55 road win.
Española (15-5 overall, 3-0 in 2-4A) takes the district lead with the win and sets up a showdown with the Tigers (17-5, 3-1) on its home court on Feb. 19 for the regular-season title and a high seed for the Class 4A State Tournament — provided neither team hits a stumbling block over the last two weeks of the season.
“It feels great,” said a joyful Coriz. “A lot of people doubted us, but we knew what we were capable of. We proved everyone wrong.”
Perhaps the perception was a result of prior performance. The Tigers were on an eight-game winning streak coming into the game and had won 10 of their last 11 games. Meanwhile, the Sundevils stumbled through a 1-4 stretch through the New Year before reeling off three straight wins, with the last two coming in 2-4A play.
Then there was also the size advantage that Taos enjoyed with the 6-5 Torres and the 6-7 Ely. Española countered with 6-6 post Melaki Jones but had Coriz and the 6-2 Jaydn Martinez to back him up.
Torres scored 16 points and Ely added 12 as they took advantage of the smaller Coriz and Martinez, but they combined for six points in the fourth quarter — all by Ely. Española relied upon the collective defensive effort of its interior trio plus help from its guards whenever the ball came into the paint.
It proved crucial as the Sundevils managed three steals in the final 4 minutes, with all of them a result of the guards swooping in on entry passes for steals or swiping at the ball when the Tigers’ posts brought the ball down to their waists.
“We got to be better decision-makers at that point,” Taos head coach Hernando Chavez said. “That’s how it is sometimes.”
All of those possessions allowed the Sundevils to hang around long enough to take advantage of their opportunities — and Coriz was front-and-center for all of that.
His two free throws with 2:50 left tied the score at 54. Coriz’s star turn came 67 seconds later, as he backed Ely down into the right block, shot-faked to his right and pivoted to his left to loft a bank shot over Ely’s outstretched right hand for a 56-54 lead.
The bucket was the last of his 12 points on the night, but assistant coach Chris Williams said Coriz’s impact has been huge over the past couple of weeks. His presence has mitigated the loss of 6-7 forward Ollie Fell, who was dismissed from the team in late December.
“We know that is how Josh Coriz can play,” Williams said. “All he has to do is come out here, have fun and perform. That’s the Josh Coriz we know, and that is the Josh Coriz the public can find out about.”
The Taos faithful also found out that the Sundevils can do more than just shoot from the perimeter. Española’s guards did show that, hitting seven 3 on the night, but only one came after the half.
Their first half performance built a 30-19 lead at one point, but they took a 32-26 lead into the locker room at the half. The Sundevils received a scare at the break, as head coach Gabe Martinez left the gym not feeling well and went to the hospital. Williams said it was a side effect to his bout with COVID-19 last month.
“We know he had been going through that illness for a while,” senior guard Marin Rodriguez said. “We just wanted to get that [win] for him.”
Taos feasted upon the Sundevils’ cold shooting to start the second half, fashioning an 18-4 scoring run to lead 44-36 on Anthony Padilla’s fadeaway baseline jumper with 2:09 left in the quarter.
The Tigers attacked the basket on every Sundevils miss during the spurt, hitting seven of 10 shots to start the second half. However, the hot shooting quickly cooled, and they made just five of their last 14 attempts.
Meanwhile, Española adjusted offensively by using a five-out offense to spread the court and open the driving lanes for its guards. The trio of Rodriguez, Ricky Padilla and Jayden “Jet” Martinez combined for 14 points over the last 10 minutes of the game, with most of them coming drives to the baskets.
Rodriguez said it was a credit to the team’s senior leadership that no one panicked when shots weren’t falling in the third quarter.
“Everyone is a senior; we’re all veterans,” Rodriguez said. “We all know sometimes it doesn’t go our way. We just take our time and make sure we’re getting good shots, and, eventually, they’ll fall.”
