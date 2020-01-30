Girls basketball
Española Valley 45, Los Alamos 29
What happened: The Lady Hilltoppers did a good job against the Lady Sundevils' pressure in a District 2-4A game Thursday in Edward Medina Gymnasium, but all that good work came undone in one shot. When Lady Sundevils wing Destiny Valdez knocked down a 3-pointer to end the first half, Española led 20-19 and took the wind out of Los Alamos' sails. The Lady Sundevils went on a 17-3 scoring run in the third quarter, and the Lady Hilltoppers never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.
Standouts:Los Alamos had Becca Green lead the way with 10 points, while the Lady Sundevils' Jasmine Baca had a team-high 10 as well.
What's next: The Lady Hilltoppers (10-8 overall, 1-1 in 2-4A) plays at Taos on Saturday. Española (12-9, 2-1) takes on Taos at home Feb. 4.
Boys basketball
Pecos 60, Santa Rosa 41
What happened: The Panthers opened District 7-2A play on the road against a battle-tested Lions team that hung tough for a half. Pecos only led 30-25 heading into the third quarter before outscoring Santa Rosa 12-5 to pull away. The Panthers forced 29 turnovers, and were a solid 7-for-20 from 3-point range.
Standouts: Ismael Villegas continued his strong play with 21 points, while Juan Varela added 11 and Xavier Padilla had 10. Martin Madrid led the Lions with 20 points, and nine came in the first quarter.
What's next: Pecos (19-1 overall, 1-0 in 7-2A) has its district home opener against Clayton on Saturday.
New Mexico School for the Deaf 58, Abq. Evangel Christian/Oak Grove Academy 57
What happened: It was a barn-burner in a nondistrict game in Larson Gymnasium, as Luis Villalobos nailed a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left to help the Roadrunners knock off the 10th-ranked Eagles. NMSD overcame an 18-point, third-quarter deficit by inserting the 6-foor-3 Villalobos into the lineup despite having four fouls. The Roadrunners tied the score at 55-all with 2 minutes left before the Eagles took the lead on a bucket with 1.7 seconds left.
Standouts: Bruce Brewer Jr. led the Roadrunners with 32 points, and he had seven rebounds and seven assists. Villalobos recorded a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds in just over two quarters of play.
What's next: NMSD (10-4) travels to Pine Hill on Monday before starting District 7-1A play at home against Walatowa the following day.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.