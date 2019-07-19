There seemed to be only one path for the Española Public Schools district to take with regards to its head football coaching vacancy at Española Valley High School.
The district followed it Friday, naming defensive coordinator Delfino Quintana the interim head coach after Miguel Medina resigned Monday. Medina left, citing personal, professional and health issues. However, he endorsed handing the reins over to Quintana, who has been a part of the program since 2013.
He worked his way up the Española coaching ladder, starting as a middle school coach in 2013 under Medina, who coached the Española Valley High team from 2012-15 and returned in 2018. Quintana moved to the varsity three seasons ago. Last season, he was the defensive coordinator for the Sundevils, who finished 3-7 and matched their win totals of the previous two years.
Theresa Flores, Española’s athletic director, said Medina’s recommendation played a role in selecting Quintana.
“We believed in what coach Miguel Medina has done, so we allowed his recommendation to have some impact,” Flores said. “I am speaking primarily for myself, though.”
Quintana said the remaining coaching staff has been together for several years. “We all wanted to stay on board,” Quintana said. “We’re here for the kids; we’re here to get this program in the right direction. So, we’re going to keep the same philosophies and expand on those philosophies that coach Medina had.”
The new position likely means Quintana will switch hats. He said he will likely help out with the offense more than the defense. He added that the summer has been encouraging for the program, as about 30 players have consistently shown up for workouts, and he expects the roster size to grow once two-a-days commence Aug. 5.
“All of us are excited — the kids, the coaches,” Quintana said. “They understand what’s going on, but they know that the consistency is going to be there. We learned a lot from coach Medina and we are hoping to continue it. We want to keep going in a positive direction.”
Flores said the district likely will open up the position for applications once the season is completed, but that hasn’t been approved by Española Superintendent Bobbie Gutierrez.
“I believe it will end up being opened up because we are required to do that,” Flores said. “Right now, we are happy with our decision.”
Volleyball update: Flores said the volleyball head coach vacancy has yet to be filled, and she has reached out to an assistant coach who was on the staff last year under Damon Salazar, who was fired in April, to help the team get ready for the season while the search continues. Española let Salazar go after 10 years and a 14-8 record in 2018, as the Lady Sundevils reached the Class 4A quarterfinals.