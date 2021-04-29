JACONA — In a room packed full of quality candidates, it’s not easy standing out from the crowd.
In Class 4A for girls basketball, the candidate pool for next week’s state tournament has never been this hotly contested. With the bracket this year cut from 16 teams to eight, six bids go to automatic qualifiers who win their respective districts. That leaves just two at-large spots.
This much is absolutely certain: Española Valley is in. The champion of District 2-4A, the Sundevils wrapped up their regular season Thursday night with a jaw-dropping 80-21 win on the road against Pojoaque Valley. It’s the fifth time they’ve won a game by at least 50 points and leaves them with an 11-1 record heading into Saturday night’s seeding and selection process.
“I’ll say this: If we’re not a 1 [seed] or a 2, maybe a 3, something’s very, very wrong,” said Española coach Joe Estrada. “We played a full schedule, we played teams outside our district that will probably go to state, and we’ve won games in very impressive fashion.”
The problem is depth; not of Española’s bench, but the rest of 4A. The Sundevils are No. 2 in this week’s MaxPreps power rankings and No. 4 in the New Mexico Overtime Sports Coaches Poll, but they’re one of six one-loss teams who have just as much of a beef as others do for a top seed.
The top four teams in Saturday’s selection process get a home game in the opening round. The other four head are on the road for the state quarterfinals. A top 2 seed ensures homecourt advantage through the semifinals, which will also be played at school sites.
Estrada points to his team’s body of work, one that includes a nine-game winning streak that started after the Sundevils’ lone loss April 5 at Cleveland. Every game since has been decided by double digits, with only two games decided by less than 31 points.
“I’ve been asked that question a lot,” Estrada said when asked if his team’s lopsided scores made the Sundevils vulnerable against an opponent that provides a much stiffer test than Pojoaque did. “All I say is, watch the way we play. These girls work just as hard with a 40-point lead as they do if it were close. I never coach them to take it easy or slow it down. We have to play our game and ignore the score. There just aren’t enough games this year, so every minute of every game counts.”
That’s especially true right now. Perennial powerhouse programs like Gallup, Kirtland Central, Portales and Highland all have just one loss, as does the team Estrada thinks is the No. 1 team heading into the weekend: Bernalillo. Toss in a two-loss Hope Christian and it makes one wonder which of them will be left frustrated when Saturday’s seedings are announced.
“All I can say is we’ve done everything we need to do,” Estrada said. “We played a full schedule, we played teams outside our district that are very good teams right now, and we won a lot of games. They say the rankings mean a lot, so we’ll see. We’ll see.”
The added element of having Española’s fans get to watch the team in the postseason is also a reason to keep an eye on the Sundevils. A large group of them showed up to Thursday’s game at Ben Luján Memorial Gymnasium and even more will likely attend each round of the state tournament.
“That’s another thing,” Estrada said. “Our fans haven’t had the kind of access they’re used to. Now that they’re allowed to come back if we made it to The Pit, that’s a factor.”
With less than 48 hours remaining before the tournament brackets become public, all the Sundevils can do is wait to see what happens next. Either way, Estrada said, the time to prove their résumé is finally here.
“We’re ready for this,” he said. “These girls, I just put them out there and let them play, and that’s what teams with good chemistry do. They almost run themselves. I know that’s not something they use for seeding, but it shows that we belong.”
