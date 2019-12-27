Joe Estrada wears two hats about as well as anyone.
He’s known mostly as a girls basketball coach with a championship résumé and a hoops IQ that is second to none around these parts.
Perhaps lesser known is his role as a time management extraordinaire.
Estrada’s Española Valley Lady Sundevils took part in Friday’s opening rounds of the annual Lady Horsemen Christmas Tournament at Perez-Shelley Memorial Gymnasium. The key word there is rounds, as in plural. All eight teams were forced to play two games to accommodate the tournament’s condensed two-day format that crowns its champion Saturday afternoon.
Española will be one of the teams in the finals. The Lady Sundevils beat Santa Fe High and Pecos to set up a championship game appearance against tournament host St. Michael’s. The Lady Horsemen got there with double-digit wins over Raton and Sandia Prep.
Saturday’s games begin with Santa Fe High and Raton meeting for seventh place at 10 a.m., followed by Taos and Los Alamos for fifth and Sandia Prep against Pecos for third. The title game tips off at 2:30 p.m.
The big news coming out of Friday’s action was the rarity of having all eight teams play twice. The smallest windows were for Santa Fe High and Raton, each of which was back on the floor less than three hours after their first games finished.
Estrada’s Lady Sundevils had a gap of about four and a half hours between games, giving the team a little time to head over to the mall and, uh, kill some time.
“Probably half the team went and got our eyebrows done,” junior Kianna Duran said. “I mean, what else are we going to do? We were at the mall anyway.”
Duran had a team-high 15 points in a 47-45 double-overtime win over Pecos in the semifinals. As if playing two games in one day weren’t enough, the Lady Sundevils and Lady Panthers decided to go two extra rounds in a game that tested the limits of everyone on the floor.
By game’s end, it seemed as though everyone had clearly had more than enough hoops for one day. Well, maybe not everyone.
“Honestly, not all that tired,” senior Erika Medina said. “It was a lot, yeah, but I feel pretty good.”
Part of that may have something to do with the fact that Medina scored all six of her points against Pecos in the extra sessions. Her runner in the lane with three minutes left in the second overtime gave Española a 43-41 lead it would hold the rest of the way, including a desperation buzzer-beating shot to potentially tie it and force a third overtime by Pecos forward Desiree Sena.
“These girls are used to playing two, three, four games in a day because of AAU in the summer, and playing a schedule like this is something we’ll have to get used to in the playoffs, so it’s not that big of a deal,” Estrada said. “The important thing is to give them time to themselves when you can. Let them relax.”
In this case, going to the mall to get to their eyebrows done was the perfect distraction from tired legs and depleted energy levels.
It definitely came in handy in the second OT when the Lady Sundevils were nursing a 45-43 lead after Pecos guard Trinity Herrera made it a one-possession game with a bucket at the two-minute mark. Española burned more than a minute off the clock by dribbling and passing through and around the Pecos defense before Duran scored an open layup with 39 seconds remaining.
“At that part, it’s just all energy,” Duran said. “You’re not really thinking about anything else.”
There was a part where the grueling schedule seemed to catch up to Española. Up by as many as 12 in the second half, the Lady Sundevils gave up a 9-0 to run to Pecos and briefly fell behind 37-35 with 1:25 to go in the fourth quarter when Alexis Gonzales hit a pair of free throws, capping an 19-5 run.
“We kept turning the ball over,” Estrada said. “Once we stopped doing that, we were OK. I’m not sure if it was us getting tired or not, but Pecos is a good team. Those girls are quick and they make you work.”
Jasmine Baca’s game-tying bucket with seven seconds left forced overtime, and a pair of clutch free throws by Jaylynn Padilla with a minute to go in the first OT forced another four-minute session.
It spoiled a fantastic day for Herrera. The dynamic Pecos guard poured in 26 points in the win over Los Alamos and had 25 against Española. She is the tournament’s high-point scorer through the first two rounds.
St. Michael’s turned in the best defensive outing of the day, holding its two opponents to a combined 41 points. The Lady Horsemen cruised to a 52-17 win over Raton in their opener, then had no trouble against Sandia Prep in a 41-24 win.
Raton managed just five points in the second half as Carisa Padilla had a game-high 10 points. She was the only double-digit scorer in either game for the Lady Horsemen, who had a chance to empty their bench and keep as many players as fresh as possible heading into Saturday’s finale.
