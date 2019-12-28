The look of complete surprise on Destiny Valdez’s face spoke volumes.
A shooting guard on Española Valley’s girls basketball team, she stood at the end of her team’s bench during a postgame awards presentation Saturday afternoon after helping the Lady Sundevils take the championship of the annual Lady Horsemen Christmas Tournament at St. Michael’s.
Valdez stood and clapped as two of her teammates were named all-tournament, then dropped her jaw when her name was read as the event’s most valuable player.
“I’ve never won an award for anything, ever,” she said, holding the small gunmetal gray statue of a player on the left side of her ribcage like a football. “Not in high school, not AAU, not as a little kid. I wasn’t expecting that.”
In truth, Valdez did have reason to feel that way. She’d scored just seven total points in Friday’s wins over Santa Fe High and Pecos, then dropped in 11 on St. Michael’s during Saturday afternoon’s 44-28 win over the Lady Horsemen in the championship. Nine of those came in the first five minutes of the game when she buried a trio of 3-pointers from the wing.
“I’ve been in a slump lately and have been trying to do things to get out of it,” she said. “When the ball starts going in, the basket really does look bigger.”
Saturday’s game was close for the first half. The lead changed six times and it was tied twice. Down 23-20 just 90 seconds into the third quarter, Española Valley (9-4) took the lead for good by going on a 10-3 run to close the quarter and using tough defense to shut the Lady Horsemen down.
St. Michael’s (7-7) managed just two points in the fourth quarter and had just one field goal in the final 14 minutes, 27 seconds. It spoiled an otherwise great game on the glass for Lady Horsemen forward Stella Valencia. The junior pulled down 16 rebounds and had five points, but 22 team turnovers and a boatload of missed shots in the second half were too much to overcome.
The Lady Horsemen were 3-for-21 shooting in the second half – getting two of those buckets in the first 90 seconds after halftime.
All-tournament selection Carisa Padilla had 14 points to lead St. Michael’s, accounting for six of the team’s nine points in the second half.
Winners of five straight, the Lady Sundevils will finally get a taste of home cooking by playing the first four games (and five of the first six) of 2020 in their own gym. That includes visits from each of the top three teams in the current rankings for Class 4A over the course of the next three Saturdays.
“We’re going to find out just how good we really are,” Española head coach Joe Estrada said. “Me, I think we’re a final four team. We did it last year and we have the team [and] the talent to do it again.”
Ranked No. 6, the Lady Sundevils get No. 2 Los Lunas at home on Jan. 4. The following two Saturdays are occupied by No. 1 Kirtland Central (Jan. 11) and No. 3 Gallup (Jan. 18). Sprinkled in between are games against Santa Fe High, Belen and Capital.
“If we get some things worked out, I am saying this team will be really good,” Estrada said.
If, that is, his message to Valdez after Friday’s zero-point outing against Pecos bares fruit. When she came to him and said her confidence was in the dumps, he looked her right in the eye and told her to keep putting it up.
“Shoot the dang ball,” Estrada said. “We know she can do it and we want her to do it. But, really, these are just kids. They go through things like that and she will be fine.”
In Saturday’s consolation games, Pecos took home third place by beating Sandia Prep, 41-31. The tournament’s high-point scorer was Pecos guard Trinity Herrera, whose 12 points against Prep gave her 63 in three games.
Los Alamos finished fifth, winning its final two games. Nat Gallegos had a team-high 10 points for the Lady Hilltoppers in their 34-25 win over Taos.
Santa Fe High finished seventh by default. Scheduled to play Raton on Saturday morning, the Lady Tigers forfeited after an overnight snow storm made the three-hour drive south something team officials decided wasn’t worth the risk. It officially goes down as a 2-0 win for the Demonettes.
