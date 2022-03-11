RIO RANCHO — It was patience versus persistence Friday morning.
Persistence won out.
The top-seeded Escalante Lady Lobos never stopped being the aggressor against No. 4 Peñasco, and they wore down the Lady Panthers for a 45-31 win in the Class 2A semifinal in the Rio Rancho Event Center.
Escalante will play No. 2 Clayton at 4 p.m. Saturday in The Pit for the 2A title. It is the program’s first appearance since the 2016-17 season.
For half the game, the Lady Lobos got the pace they were looking for — a frentic, up-and-down tempo that catered to their full-court pressure. They forced 27 Peñasco turnovers, with 19 coming in the first half as they took a 26-13 lead at the break.
The Lady Panthers, however, were successful in slowing down the tempo and taking care of the ball. They only turned the ball over twice in the third quarter, and it proved fruitful. Peñasco used an 8-0 run to end the third quarter to get within 29-22 entering the fourth quarter.
Escalante head coach Stanford Salazar said the uneven pace of the game was a result of the teams playing each other for the fifth time this season.
“It’s just tough playing a district team five times,” Salazar said. “Right now, the word that we had is that the district season is over. It’s a new season right now.”
But when Peñasco needed to handle the ball carefully, the Lady Lobos (23-4) made the Lady Panthers (20-10) fumble it away. They key moment came with 3:16 left in the game, when Rochelle Lopez stepped on the endline on an inbounds play with Peñasco within 36-31.
Escalante went against type and used a four-corners offense to force the Lady Panthers out of their 2-3 zone. It worked, as senior forward Kalese Torrez was wide open at the top of the key and drove it to the basket for a back-breaking layup and a 38-31 lead with 2:30 to go.
It started a closing 9-0 run as Peñasco missed its last seven shots, trying desperately to hit a big shot to get back into the game.
Torrez, who had a team-high 13 points, said the team became frustrated at points in the second half because of Peñasco’s defense and the Lady Lobos’ inability to knock down shots (they were 1-for-8 in the third quarter and 5-for-18 in the second half).
“We would get frustrated with each other because stuff wasn’t going the way we wanted it to,” Torrez said.
The Lady Panthers found themselves having to dig out of a double-digit hole because of Escalante’s pressure. After taking an 8-4 lead on Martina Tafoya’s 3 with less than 3 minutes left in the opening quarter, Peñasco was overwhelmed by the Lady Lobos’ 1-3-1 full-court trap that forced 16 of the 19 first-half turnovers.
The Lady Panthers turned the ball over on nine of their next 11 possessions as Escalante fashioned a 14-0 run to take an 18-8 lead with 4:30 left in the half.
“Against a team like this, it’s tough to dig yourself a hole,” Peñasco head coach Mandy Montoya said. “We’ve been preaching it all season, that consistency. That first half, we dug ourselves a hole. We tried to dig our way out of it, but we just ran out of gas.”
It was a credit to the persistence of the Lady Lobos that they didn’t deviate from what they do best.
