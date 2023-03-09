RIO RANCHO — There’s practice speed, and there’s game speed.

For much of the first half of Thursday morning’s Class 2A semifinal between top-seeded Escalante and No. 4 Capitan, the Lady Lobos seemed a half step slow. They didn’t crash the boards as well as they should have, the defensive intensity was lax and the ball movement stagnant.

It all led to a surprising 21-17 lead for the Lady Tigers when Haileigh Brown drained a 3-pointer with 5:34 left in the third quarter. Yet, panic didn’t set in on the Escalante sideline, to the point that head coach Bryan Gonzales never even thought about calling a timeout.