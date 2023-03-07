RIO RANCHO — Brycelyn Martinez and Emma Maestas were being coy Tuesday afternoon in the bowels of the Rio Rancho Events Center.
The senior duo for Escalante spent about
10 seconds trying to say they really wanted to beat Clayton without saying they really wanted to beat Clayton.
“We want to win every game,” said Martinez, Escalante’s senior post. “This one was just a little more.”
The sting of the seeing the Yellowjackets celebrate winning the Class 2A title in March 2022 hasn’t quite abated for Martinez, Maestas or the Lady Lobos. But it sure hurt a little less after taking down the defending 2A champions in a 53-42 win in a 2A quarterfinal almost a year later.
Escalante, the top seed in 2A, will take on No. 4 Capitan, which rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit against No. 12 Pecos to win, 41-40 in the opening game of the session, for a spot in the 2A finals.
If the Lady Lobos (21-7) were being coy, Clayton head coach Clyde Sanchez saw through the rouse.
“I read the papers and I see that they say they don’t talk about, they don’t think about it,” Sanchez said. “But inside, when they saw they were going to play Clayton, New Mexico, they got up for it.”
If he needed any further proof, it came in the second half.
When the Yellowjackets
(21-9) took a 28-17 lead on Lauren Montoya’s putback 12 seconds into the third quarter, they had control of the tempo and dominated the glass, holding a 25-11 edge after that basket. The ensuing three minutes saved the Lady Lobos’ season.
Employing a full-court, trapping defense, Escalante slowly upset the Yellowjackets’ tempo and eventually sapped them of their endurance. Clayton missed four straight shots, and turned the ball over twice in that span. All of those empty possessions allowed the Lady Lobos to push the pace and get open looks on the other end.
An 11-2 run ensued, and when Maestas drained a 3 from the left wing, the margin was shaved to 30-28 with 4:48 left in the quarter. Escalante head coach Bryan Gonzales said he junked the triangle-and-2 defense he used in the first half aimed at slowing down Clayton’s duo of Emersen Beiland and Morgan Crisp.
While it held the pair to just eight points in the first half, the defense allowed Clayton to grab nine offensive rebounds and get a host of second-chance opportunities. Applying pressure on the ball-handlers took the Yellowjackets out of their rhythm.
“I think it was, in part, because of the defense they weren’t around the basket,” Gonzales said. “We were getting so many steals, we eliminated the paint for them.”
The Lady Lobos actually took the lead for a moment when Maestas hit a second triple for a 31-30 lead, but Crisp responded with a 3-ball that started a five-point spurt to give Clayton a 35-31 lead and carried a 36-35 advantage into the fourth quarter.
The lead lasted all of
45 seconds before Cipriana Garcia delivered the telling blow — a 3-ball from the right sideline to give Escalante a 38-36 lead it never lost. Clayton went 2-for-8 in the final quarter and turned the ball over four times. Sanchez said his team was so focused on taking care of the ball, it missed opportunities to score.
“That press, it scatters your brain, first of all,” Sanchez said. “Second of all, you start dribbling with your head down, and you’ll miss those opportunities. Everybody else sees it but the person with the ball.”
Garcia scored all seven of her points in the final quarter, and Martinez finished a 19-point performance with the last six points for the Lady Lobos. While she helped vanquish a bad memory, Martinez and the Lady Lobos won’t rest until they get one more shot a blue trophy.
“We’re just taking it one game at a time, one possession at a time, one quarter at a time,” Martinez said. “It’s just another game.”
Except, this one wasn’t just another game.
It was redemption.
No. 4 Capitan 41, No. 12 Pecos 40
For 31 minutes, 58 seconds, the Lady Panthers were leading the charmed life of a Cinderella.
Teen midnight struck in the forms of Capitan’s Alexa Kahlich and Tyle Gibson. Kahlich stole a pass from Rayne Dimas after she rebounded a block shot by Lady Panthers teammate Natalia Stout. She swung the ball to Gibson at the top of the 3-point arc, and Gibson hit nothing but twine with a game-winning 3-pointer as the clock ran out on Pecos.
It was the only lead the Lady Tigers held the entire night and only the second made 3 for the Lady Tigers — both from Gibson. Capitan (23-7) faces No. 1 Escalante/No. 9 Clayton in a 2A semifinal at 8 a.m. Thursday in Rio Rancho.
Lady Tigers head coach Jason Lee said he never considered calling a timeout after Kahlich, who he called the team’s “Honey Badger” for her relentless in tracking the ball, made the steal.
“It was just kind of a scramble drill,” Lee said. “I felt like we could get a better look off of that than if I called a timeout.”
Pecos took the lead right from the outset and built a 14-2 lead after a quarter. Capitan struggled with Pecos’ pressure and making shots, hitting just seven of its first 36 attempts through the first three quarters. The Lady Panthers held a 32-18 lead when Kristina Ragland scored on a breakaway with 7:24 left in the game.
It was the last field goal Pecos scored over the next 4:32. Capitan steadily chipped away at the margin, using a 13-1 run buoyed by nine Lady Panthers turnovers in that span to get within 33-31 when Haileigh Brown hit a free throw with 2:31 left.
The Lady Tigers also thrived on second and third chances, collecting 15 offensive rebounds in the second half.
“I think we got over-excited,” Pecos head coach Lawrence Ragland said. “I have one junior and one senior; the rest are sophomores and freshmen. … We’ll be here again, but I wish they grew a little bit [now].”