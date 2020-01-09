Boys basketball
Escalante 50, Santa Fe Prep 48
What happened: The Lobos overcame a 38-35 deficit to start the fourth quarter by going on a 15-4 run, then held off the Blue Griffins’ rally in the final minutes of a nondistrict game in Tierra Amarillla. Chris Luna opened the fourth with consecutive 3-pointers that erased the deficit, then Santiago Rivas drained a triple for a 44-40 lead. The margin grew to 50-42 before Prep scored the last six points, but could not get the ball back in the final moments.
Standouts: Rivas led all scorers with 22 points, while Luna added 19. Prep’s Finn Coles had 16 points, while Zac Cordova added 10.
What’s next: The Blue Griffins (4-3) entertain Tucumcari on Saturday. Escalante (7-6) heads east to play Maxwell on Saturday.
Maxwell 82, New Mexico School for the Deaf 54
What happened: The Bears were not welcoming hosts, as they took a 19-7 lead after a quarter, then scored 31 points in the second quarter to build a 50-21 lead at the half of a nondistrict game. It’s not easy to play the MaxPreps.com fourth-ranked team in Class 1A but Roadrunners head coach Leo Gutierrez counted 22 missed layups on his team’s part.
“This game against higher competition inspired the team by helping them realize how good they can be and how tough of a matchup they are for opposing teams when they are on a roll,” Gutierrez wrote in a text message.
Standouts: Roadrunners senior Luis Villalobos had 18 points and six rebounds, while sophomore Bruce Brewer Jr. had 17 points, seven boards and six assists. Kieran Vollmar had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
What’s next: NMSD (6-3) plays at To’hajiilee on Tuesday.
Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf 55, Pecos C-team 44
What happened: The Wild Wolves finally got their first win of the season on the opening day of the Wild Wolves Round-Robin Tournament in Christian Life Academy. Freshman Eno Little continued his impressive play at the varsity level, scoring a team-high 21 points. The Wild Wolves also had six players score.
Standouts: Little had a career high, while Ethan Garcia and Andres Gonzales each added 12 points. Senior Will Smith chipped in with six points.
What’s next: Desert Academy/Waldorf (1-5) takes on Carrizozo on Friday on Day 2 of the tournament.
Girls basketball
Santa Fe High 39, Española Valley 38
What happened: Demonettes freshman Zuriel Vigil hit a bucket with about a minute left in overtime, and the Santa Fe High defense held firm as the Lady Sundevils missed a game-winning 3-pointer in a nondistrict game in Edward Medina Gymnasium. The Demonettes rallied from a 35-31 deficit in the final minute of regulation with baskets by Olivia Montoya and Maci Cordova to force overtime.
Standouts: Vigil led Santa Fe High with 11 points, while Cordova added 10. Miranda Salazar and Jasmine Baca each had 10 points to pace Española.
What’s next: The Demonettes (7-7) play host to St. Michael’s on Tuesday. The Lady Sundevils (8-6) play Kirtland Central at home Saturday.
Los Alamos 56, Las Vegas Robertson 34
What happened: The Lady Hilltoppers made it six straight wins as they outscored the Lady Cardinals 20-8 in the fourth quarter to expand upon a 36-26 lead in a nondistrict game in Griffith Gymnasium. After taking a 13-12 lead after a quarter, Roberton never scored more than eight points in the last three quarters as Los Alamos played sound defense.
“Defensively, our communication is huge, and the way they are playing together is so fun to watch,” Lady Hilltoppers head coach Lanse Carter said.
Standouts: Becca Green led Los Alamos with 18 points, Natalie Gallegos added 11 and Michaela Gonzales scored 10. Tessa Ortiz led the Lady Cardinals with 12 points.
What’s next: Los Alamos (9-6) plays Albuquerque Manzano at home on Jan. 16. Robertson (5-9) plays at Tohatchi on Tuesday.
Piedra Vista 71, Capital 33
What happened: The Lady Jaguars had a tall task in playing Class 5A’s No. 1 team in the Lady Panthers in Farmington, but they made it harder by scoring just two points in the opening quarter. Peidra Vista then turned a 10-2 lead into a 35-12 advantage at the half.
Standouts: Lanae Billy led the Lady Panthers with 23 points and was a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. Heaven Arciniega led Capital with 11 points, and five came in the fourth quarter.
What’s next: Capital (4-9) plays Taos on Saturday.
Peñasco 71, McCurdy 38
What happened: The Tafoya sisters had their hands all over the Lady Panthers’ nondistrict win over the Lady Bobcats in Memorial Gymnasium. Senior Adrianna Tafoya scored 23 points, dished out nine assists and added six rebounds, while sophomore Martina Tafoya gave a glimpse of the future with 23 points on the strength of five 3-pointers. Four came in the first half as Peñasco built a 47-26 lead.
Standouts: The Tafoyas dominated the game, but Carly Gonzales chipped in with 14 points and six rebounds. Erika Loera led McCurdy with 13 points, and Megan Archuleta had 10 points.
What’s next: Peñasco (12-1) gets a rematch with the Lady Bobcats at home on Jan. 16. McCurdy (5-9) plays Estancia on Tuesday.
