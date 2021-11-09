ALBUQUERQUE
It was going to be a challenge for the Santa Fe High Demons to win Tuesday night at full strength.
But playing Albuquerque Sandia without senior captain and defensive specialist Belicia Esquivias, who was out with an illness, turned challenging to difficult. She was sorely needed on a night in which the Lady Matadors were firing on all cylinders offensively — especially sophomore Tiona Drumm.
The outside hitter had 20 kills and served five aces to help Sandia thwart the plucky but short-handed Demons by a 25-22, 25-12, 21-25, 25-16 win in the play-in match of the Class 5A State Volleyball Tournament.
Sandia, the eighth seed in the tournament, plays No. 1 Albuquerque La Cueva on Friday.
The No. 9 Demons (13-9) struggled to find an answer for Drumm, who often just rose over their block to find the holes in the defense.
“We were just staying aggressive,” Drumm said. “Our coach [Greg Villareal] has been telling us that. When we stay aggressive, we really just put balls down.”
Drumm was at her best when it came time to close out the match, as she recorded eight kills and an ace as Sandia led by as much as 20-10 in Game 4.
Meanwhile, Santa Fe High struggled mightily with errors in almost every facet of the game. Overall, the Demons had 42 errors in a variety of fashion — serve-receive, serving, hitting and even simple passing miscommunications.
Their performance belied the way Santa Fe High played in fashioning wins in 10 of its last 11 games after a 3-7 start. Giving away almost two games’ worth of points was not the way it had played to reach the postseason.
Junior middle hitter Eliza Fowler said Esquivias’ absence had some players pressing a little bit. But it wasn’t the only issue.
“I think nerves got to us,” Fowler said. “Not being at home got to us, too. Last year, we got to host our first round of state, and that was really fun. And a lot of our girls haven’t played here [in the postseason] before.”
Those struggled became acute in the opening game. The Demons had rallied from a 13-9 deficit to take a 19-18 lead when Drumm’s kill attempt hit the out-of-bounds pole.
It was still 20-all when senior Marisa Koroneos blocked Francesca Federici’s hit. With a chance to take the lead, the Demons let it slip away with an avalanche of errors.
It started with Marissa Benavidez’s serve into the net after Koroneos’ play. Eliza Fowler followed with a net violation, then the Demons were called for four hits. Santa Fe High setter Miamh Walsh gave her team a reprieve with a kill into the left corner to make it 23-21, but she followed that with a serve that sailed long.
Ariana Anaya followed with a tip kill to get the Demons within 24-22, but Sandia middle hitter Celeste Villa responded with a kill to seal the opening-game win.
Adams said she could live with the serving errors because she wants her team to be aggressive at the service line.
“We serve for 45 minutes a day, and we do a serving drill that is very serious,” Adams said. “We take pride in our program really having strong servers, and we stress to them that we’d rather the ball go out than in the net. Let’s stay aggressive.”
Game 2, though, was awash with Demons errors, as they committed 14 in all. Sandia opened with a 7-1 run, then steadily built the led to 16-7 when Walsh sent a hit into the net. A key point in the match came with the Demons within 18-11 and appeared to cut into the margin with a Zuvia Burton kill.
However, a 10-minute delay ensued as referees tried to figure out if Santa Fe High had served out of rotation, which would have negated the point. Adams said her team did not serve out of rotation and confusion stemmed from a substitution of Izzy Lovato to serve.
In the end, the Demons were penalized for serving out of rotation, and the Lady Matadors upped the margin to 21-11 when Drumm hammered a kill off of Benavidez.
Santa Fe High responded with its best performance in Game 3, as it limited Sandia to just nine points off of errors and Burton came alive with four of her eight kills. The Demons built a 22-15 lead on Alyssa Sanchez’s tip kill on a Lady Matadors overpass, but Sandia crept to within 23-21 on Tori Scheler’s ace — one of a dozen it had on the night.
It was as close as the Lady Matadors got as Burton closed out the game with a kill.
Burton is one of eight players returning next year, and Adams feels the experience the team gained throughout the season will only help it rebound — hopefully to the height the program reached in the spring when it played for the Class 5A championship.
“We want to be competitive,” Adams said. “That’s what we’re about and the kind of work we put in every day. Long days, every single day.”
