ALBUQUERQUE — It’s no secret that mistakes are amplified in the playoffs.
In the case of Robertson’s baseball team in Thursday’s Class 3A state quarterfinals, they ultimately cost the Cardinals their season.
Two critical errors in the bottom of the third inning led to a pair of runs, then base-running miscues and a lack of big hits when needed contributed to a 5-1 loss to Cobre at the Jennifer Riordan Spark Kindness Sports Complex.
It sends the fourth-seeded Indians into Friday’s semifinals against top seeded Sandia Prep, a 7-1 winner over Hatch Valley.
“You make errors like we did and they kill you,” said Robertson coach Leroy Gonzalez. “You just can’t do that in a game like this. We had our best pitcher out there and we had a chance to get outs and didn’t get them.”
Cobre (19-5) never trailed, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first against Cardinals starter Brian Lucero. Consecutive singles to right by Niko Trujillo and Cesar Jimenez led two an infield grounder that produced an out but allowed Trujillo to come home from third with the run.
The most damaging inning was the third when errors on consecutive plays helped the Indians score two more runs to make it 3-0. With two down and none on, Cobre’s Gavin Chuy reached on an error hit to second. The next batter, Livan Hernandez lined a ball to right that scored Chuy as the throw back to the infield got away for another error.
Hernandez came home moments later when Ismael Dominguez delivered an RBI single.
As the game wore on, Dominguez became the focal point as Cobre’s starting pitcher. He carried a no-hitter into the fourth inning.
The Cardinals finally broke through in the fourth when Rico Montoya doubled to left to finally get some offense. The real story of the inning, however, was a play that happened just seconds before when Robertson’s Ace Gonzalez drew a leadoff walk and made his way to second on an errant pickoff attempt by Dominguez.
Standing at second with Montoya at the plate, Gonzalez was picked off on a headfirst dive back into the bag. The throw definitely beat Gonzalez to the bag but Robertson coach Leroy Gonzalez, Ace’s father, immediately argued the call with the umpire.
“I mean, I thought he was safe but it’s just one of those plays you have to have,” Leroy Gonzalez said. “Those kinds of plays can cost you, and that one kept us from scoring.”
Montoya’s double would have likely gotten the Cardinals on the scoreboard.
They eventually did in the fifth inning when a double by Nathan Gonzales brought home Ryan Rice from second. Rice drew a one-out walk and was balked to second to get into scoring position.
The Cardinals threatened in the sixth, loading the bases with two outs on a pair of walks and an infield single by John Fernandez. The threat was extinguished when Rice fouled out near the third-base bag.
A year removed from an early exit in the 3A tournament while a number of players were evacuated from their Las Vegas homes due to the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, the minds of some of the players were again on the safety of their homes as another fire burned closer to town as the tournament got underway.
“It was an issue for us last year because we never had the chance to practice and get ready,” Gonzalez said. “This, it’s nothing like last year.”
McCurdy ousted in 2A
McCurdy’s season also came to an end Thursday in a 14-5 loss to Rehoboth in the quarterfinals of the 2A tournament.
The Bobcats never led, spotting the Lynx two runs in the top of the first inning. Rehoboth (18-6) scored at least one run in each of their first six at-bats, building a 3-0 lead after two innings and holding a commanding 12-3 margin after five.
McCurdy (18-5) managed thee runs in the fifth and sixth innings, but it wasn’t nearly enough. Rehoboth advances to Friday’s semifinals to face top-seeded Santa Rosa.