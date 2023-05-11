ALBUQUERQUE — It’s no secret that mistakes are amplified in the playoffs.

In the case of Robertson’s baseball team in Thursday’s Class 3A state quarterfinals, they ultimately cost the Cardinals their season.

Two critical errors in the bottom of the third inning led to a pair of runs, then base-running miscues and a lack of big hits when needed contributed to a 5-1 loss to Cobre at the Jennifer Riordan Spark Kindness Sports Complex.

