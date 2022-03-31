Softball
Taos 13, Santa Fe Indian School 10
Taos 14, Santa Fe Indian School 12
What happened: The Lady Braves were down three players, including ace pitcher Shade Phae Young, to illness for the nondistrict doubleheader in Taos on Thursday. That wouldn’t have been as much of a problem if not for errors. They committed four in the second inning of the opener, allowing Taos to score 10 runs to take a 12-2 lead that held up. Three more errors came in the fourth inning of Game 2, and Taos scored 10 runs to break a 4-all tie. “We’ve got to understand that if we make an error, just shake it off and move on to the next play and not let it grow into something bigger,” said SFIS head coach Oliver Torres. “We kinda get down.”
Top players: The duo of Hannah and Edwina Martinez each hit home runs in Game 2, with Edwina’s being a two-run round-tripper.
What’s next: SFIS (8-6) returns to District 2-3A play with a home doubleheader against St. Michael’s on Saturday. Taos (2-7) heads to Los Alamos for a 2-4A doubleheader Saturday.
