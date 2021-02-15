In a season of uncertainty, it should come as no surprise that the only thing to come out of Paul Weir’s mouth Monday was more of the same.
The University of New Mexico men’s basketball coach was noncommittal in nearly everything he spoke about during a 20-minute videoconference call with local media. He made that call to address the team’s remaining schedule, a pair of series on the road against Wyoming and Air Force.
Both series will be played in Colorado Springs, Colo., at Air Force’s Clune Arena. The games against Wyoming, scheduled for Wednesday and Friday, are considered home games for the Lobos.
They’ll be the first for the team since wrapping up a trip to Fresno State on Jan. 30. Each of UNM’s last two series against Mountain West rivals San Diego State and Colorado State were canceled; the first over a lack of available players on the Lobos’ active roster, the latter over concerns regarding a potential COVID-19 outbreak on UNM’s coaching staff.
Weir was asked repeatedly about how many players would make the trip to Colorado Springs. At no point did he suggest a number.
“It fluctuates a little bit as we kind of work through safe practices that get relayed to me and, then obviously on the basketball side of things, health and the well-being of our guys,” Weir said.
He said two of the team’s top players, point guard Saquan Singleton and forward Rod Brown, are aiming to come back this season from injuries. Singleton’s status is unclear, but Brown’s problems stem from a leg injury sustained in the team’s most recent game against Fresno State.
Also a question mark is freshman Isaiah Marin, who is dealing with an eye issue that is unrelated to the basketball team.
All three players are game-time decisions for Wednesday’s opener against Wyoming.
“Other than that, we have no new kind of basketball-related injuries or news to share,” Weir said. “Rest of the roster is still intending on going forward.”
The Lobos are, to put it mildly, reeling. They are 1-11 in conference play and 5-11 overall. Two wins are against non-Division I teams and a third is against a team that was in Division II last year.
The team has similarly dealt with a season-long road trip whose COVID-19 health restrictions at home prevented them from practicing or playing in The Pit. It wasn’t until just recently that the state eased those restrictions to allow them to hold practices at home.
“The goal has always been to finish the season, you know, as strong as we possibly can,” Weir said. “That’s obviously been a meandering river here throughout this journey for us, but at this very moment, protecting these kids physically and mentally while at the same time playing as hard as we possibly can on the court — together in practice and then in games when we get to the court — to finish this thing as best we possibly can.”
Weir said there has been no word of making up the four games the Lobos lost during their recent shutdown. Following the Air Force games on Feb. 22 and 24, they’re off until the Mountain West Tournament begins March 10 in Las Vegas, Nev.
Rumors have circulated for weeks that this year’s postseason conference tournament would not include all 11 teams, either by design or by consequence of the coronavirus. Even Weir seemed unsure of what comes after the next four games, if anything at all.
“We’ve got four games in eight days together,” Weir said. “And really after that, nothing is set in stone from what I’m aware of. Like I’ve told the guys, let’s make these four games in eight days the most positive, the most effort-filled, hard-working together time we can have together. Whatever happens after that, no one’s told us. We don’t know what that’s even going to lead to.”
