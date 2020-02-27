New Mexico is home to the nation’s southern-most dedicated cross-country ski area, Enchanted Forest, three miles southeast of Red River atop Bobcat Pass.
It was launched in 1985 by Judy and John Miller and is now overseen by their daughter, Ellen Goins, who continued to maintain the low-key quality operation. She long held hopes of building upon the foundation her parents established, and last year submitted a draft plan to the U.S. Forest Service for expanding services and facilities.
“It’s sort of a wish list of things we’d like to do,” she said.
Though the Carson National Forest has approved almost all of the proposals, Goins said, “We lack the funding to undertake many of the more ambitious steps, but we are working toward them moving forward.”
The plans are intended to guide development over the next 10-plus years on the 560-acre site.
Enchanted Forest sits at an average elevation of 9,800 feet with a high point of 10,050 and a low of 9,600, and averages 20 feet of snow in winter. While it offers a wide variety of terrain, the majority of the 21 miles of trails are intended for intermediate skiers.
The proposed concepts include enhanced year-round activities with emphasis on mountain biking, a slightly expanded permit boundary to accommodate more advanced cross-country ski and snowshoe trails, more yurts, and eventually, a new base lodge, parking area and access road.
The plan also calls for a 15-acre glade skiing area accessed by existing ski and snowshoe trails in a large north sloping drainage with some of the deepest and most persistent snow.
To improve its revenue for the winter and summer, Enchanted Forest hopes to add three yurts to the existing three. Goins said Enchanted Forest is looking at starting mountain bike rentals this year to improve summer business, while continuing trail maintenance and improvement efforts.
The plan also notes that Enchanted Forest does not have a warming lounge, snack bar, lunchroom or indoor restrooms.The area relies on outhouses, which many guests find unacceptable, Goins said.
“Every winter when we have good snow, as with this year and last, we see increased visitation,” Goins said. “We are building on what we have, and I have a wonderful team here dedicated to always improving the experience.”
Goins said that a lack of capital is a factor, and said she is “open to investors, who like us, are dreamers.”
At 10 a.m. March 7, Enchanted Forest and the Southwest Nordic Club of Los Alamos will host a free demonstration of Solomon and Fisher gear. So if you’ve ever wanted to check out this little gem or are looking for a long-term investment opportunity, head north next weekend!
On an average 25-inch base, all trails and services are open. For details, visit enchantedforestxc.com.
Taos history
From 4 to 6 p.m. March 7 during Founders’ Weekend, Taos Ski Valley will host a speaker series, “Taos Pioneer Rhoda Blake,” at the Taos Tent on Thunderbird Way across from The Blake Residences.
Blake’s children — Mickey, Wendy and Peter Blake — will recall their mother’s contributions to the evolution of Taos Ski Valley.w
They will share stories and the effort it took to chart the ski valley’s course. Admission is free, but to secure a seat, email anee.ward@skitaos.com.
The ski area also will present ski tours with characters from its past, including author Rick Richards, photographer Ken Gallard, decadeslong employee Henry Hornberger and Peter Blake.
Tours start at 1:30 p.m. at the base of Chair 1 and will run about an hour on green and blue terrain. The tours are free, but contact anee.ward@skitaos.com to reserve a spot.
Conditions and events
Ski Santa Fe has a 82-inch base, and 160 inches so far this season, with all runs open.
Taos Ski Valley sits on 71 inches, with all runs open except Treskow. Angel Fire has 48 inches, Pajarito 37 inches, Red River 46 inches, Sandia Peak 37 inches, Sipapu 36 inches and Ski Apache 38 inches.
Wolf Creek has 72 inches with all runs open; Crested Butte has 55 inches with all but Teo II open. Telluride is at 50 inches, Monarch Mountain 63 inches, Purgatory 50 inches and Arizona Snowbowl has 58 inches with its hike-to Upper Bowl closed.
