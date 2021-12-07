There is no place like the road for the Pojoaque Valley Elks.
So far in the young season, Pojoaque is 2-0 on the road and 0-2 at home. That statistic could mean a good week, as the Elks will spend it looking out of the windows of the team bus instead of the confines of their own gym.
Their road trip began Tuesday night in resounding fashion, as junior Derek Sanchez continued to establish himself as one of the premier guards in Class 4A with 32 points to lead his team to a 57-51 win over St. Michael’s in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium.
Head coach Jason Mossman hopes the win portends a fruitful weekend, as his Elks head to Capital on Thursday for the Al Armendariz Tournament. They already dispatched 4A contender Gallup on Nov. 30 with a 61-59 win in which Sanchez scored 38 points to lead the way.
Against the Horsemen, Pojoaque (2-2) won without second-leading scorer Matthew Gomez, who is out this week after contracting COVID-19.
“I guess we’re a road team,” Mossman said. “Gallup and St. Michael’s, two places to get it done. We’ll take it.”
The Elks collected 24 turnovers from the sloppy Horsemen, and made 13 of 21 free throws in the fourth quarter to seal the win. They also rallied from a 23-11 second-quarter deficit as Mossman attempted to wake up a lethargic group by forcing them to pressure the ball more. The strategy worked, as Pojoaque forced seven turnovers that sparked a 27-7 run to gave them a 38-31 lead when Sanchez hit a pair of free throws with 1:03 left in the third quarter.
“We started off slow, and that is a big problem for us,” Sanchez said. “Once we get the full-court or half-court press going, we get our energy — a couple of steals, a couple of buckets.”
Sanchez was prolific at getting to the free-throw line, as he knocked down 14 of 18 tries. Sanchez said it was a product of staying aggressive against the constant pressure St. Michael’s defenders placed on him, as well as the newfound strength he gained in the offseason.
While he admitted he didn’t make huge gains in the weight room, Sanchez said it was enough.
“I got a little bit stronger,” Sanchez said. “It just helps when you attack the basket, and you can put up the shot when you get contact.”
St. Michael’s, which is reeling from an 0-5 start, saw two key senior starters make their debuts in wing Devin Flores and post Diego Armendariz. They combined for 31 points, with Flores scoring 23 of them as he provided the Horsemen with the No. 1 option they lacked through the first week.
However, he was just 10-for-16 from the line, as the Horsemen made just 16 of 33 tries. St. Michael’s head coach David Rodriguez said the missed opportunities, as well as several unforced errors in the second half, ensured a less-than-stellar performance.
“Part of that you can fix,” Rodriguez said. “Devin, that is what he should get every night, since he’s drawing so much attention. His percentage is going to get better, but the rest of the team has to do a better job at the free-throw line.
“Thirty-three shots is a good number to get, but you have to make more than they get.”
