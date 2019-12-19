Host Pojoaque Valley’s boys and girls basketball teams got off to strong starts Thursday in the opening round of the Ben Luján Tournament.
The boys team, buoyed by a 56-54 win over Class 5A school Las Cruces Mayfield in the seventh-place game of the Hub City Invitational in Belen on Saturday, rolled over Crownpoint, 70-20, to cap the first-round action. Meanwhile, the Elkettes overcame a rough-and-tumble game against Belen on Tuesday to take care of Crownpoint’s girls team by a 58-23 score.
The big game of the day, though, was Bernalillo’s fourth-quarter rally to beat Peñasco 50-49 to advance to a semifinal matchup against St. Michael’s, a team the Lady Spartans beat 46-20 on Dec. 10, at 4 p.m. Friday.
Boys
Pojoaque Valley 70, Crownpoint 20
Could this be the turning point in the Thomas Vigil era? The Elks (4-6) played with intensity from start to finish, holding the Eagles to just three points in the first quarter and building a 48-8 lead at the half. Even more impressive, eleven players scored in the first half and 13 overall.
“That level of unselfishness is what we’ve been teaching since Day 1,” Pojoaque head coach Thomas Vigil said. “There were guys who could have scored a little bit more, but they were getting other people involved. We made a point of calling those guys out for their unselfishness.”
Andrew Garcia and Rob Martinez each scored 10 points to lead Pojoaque. Cory Bell Jr. led Crownpoint (2-8) with six points.
The Elks take on Monte del Sol in a 5:30 p.m. semifinal.
Mesa Vista 55, Abq. Menaul 54
Damian Trujillo was a one-Trojan show, scoring 37 points and knocking down the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to upset the Panthers. Both teams were short-handed for a variety of reasons, and Menaul played the last three minutes with just four players on the court.
When Carlos Fuentes hit a pair of free throws, the Panthers (3-5) led 54-52 with 6 seconds left. Mesa Vista (3-1) opted to not call a timeout and got the ball to Trujillo, who drained his game winner over Fuentes.
“When you got a kid like Damian, he is so athletic,” first-year head coach Richard Apodaca said. “he changes some aspects of what we can do at the end of games.”
Fuentes had 15 points for Menaul, while Santiago Henry led the team with 19.
Menaul faces McCurdy in a consolation semifinal at 8:30 a.m.
Monte del Sol 58, Peñasco 40
Speaking of short-handed, the Dragons (3-4) only had seven players suit up, but the duo of Kevin Enriquez and Brayan Roybal were a potent combination. Both evenly distributed their points between each half, as Roybal finished with 18 points and Enriquez had a game-high 22. Luciano Valles added 11 for Monte del Sol.
Dominic Lopez led the Panthers with 11 points.
Peñasco (1-7) will play Crownpoint in a consolation semifinal at 11:30 a.m.
Girls
Pojoaque Valley 58, Crownpoint 23
The Elkettes were almost literally black-and-blue after a physical 31-18 win over the Lady Eagles on Tuesday, but Seledon Martinez, Pojoaque’s head coach, demanded his players practice as hard as they could Wednesday in preparation for the tournament.
“About 80 percent of them gave me what they had, but if we don’t practice that way, we won’t play that way,” Martinez said.
Pojoaque (7-2) was stingy on the defensive end, allowing just eight points in building a 23-8 margin at the half. The offense got on track in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Eagles 18-11 to build a 41-19 lead.
Michaela Martinez led the Elkettes with 14 points, and Tonni Aquino chipped in with 10. Kaleigh Shorty had six for Crownpoint (4-5).
Pojoaque takes on Santa Rosa in a 7 p.m. semifinal, while Crownpoint plays Dulce in a 1 p.m. consolation semifinal.
Bernalillo 50, Peñasco 49
The Lady Panthers were in control until the fourth quarter, as the Lady Spartans outscored them 12-5 to pull off the rally.
While Juliana Aragon led Bernalillo (8-1) with 24 points, she got help in the fourth quarter as five players in all scored. Meanwhile, only Martina Tafoya scored for Peñasco, as she had all five points in the fourth. Carly Gonzales had 20 points and Adrianna Tafoya added 12, but Lady Panthers head coach Mandy Montoya lamented the misses down the stretch.
“We just missed a bunch of bunnies,” Montoya said. “We just got to be better.”
Peñasco (6-1) plays McCurdy at 10 a.m. in a consolation semifinal.
St. Michael’s 47, McCurdy 30
The Lady Horsemen only led 15-11 at the break, but used a 19-7 scoring run in the third quarter to pull away from the Lady Bobcats and reach the semifinals. Rachel Morgan scored six of her eight points in the quarter, while Carisa Padilla knocked down the only 3-pointer for St. Michael’s (4-4) and had five of her team-high 15 points in the same span.
Erica Loera had six of her eight points in the fourth quarter to lead the way for McCurdy (2-3).
Santa Rosa 39, Dulce 31
The Lady Lions outscored the Lady Hawks 15-7 in the fourth quarter to break a 24-all tie and advance to the semifinals.
Elysa Chavez had 11 points to lead Santa Rosa (4-4), and Andrea Sanchez added seven. Chancey Vicenti had 10 points to pace Dulce (1-6).
