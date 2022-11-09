JACONA
There was a time when the state feared the deer on the volleyball court.
The Pojoaque Valley Elkettes made their name, not because they were the biggest, most athletic team on the court. The program’s reputation was one of a mentally tough team that, while talented, rarely beat itself.
It was that razor-sharp focus that produced six state championship teams from 2006-13 and a reputation as one of the best programs in the state, regardless of class.
For the five seniors on this year’s Pojoaque squad, they are becoming one of the last links to those salad days. They remember being inspired by those teams as kids, and it led them to play the sport in the hopes of matching their heroes’ accomplishments.
“We’re pretty excited because we’ve never had that here since we started playing,” senior outside hitter Adrianna Rodriguez said. “Everyone is rooting for us, and I think that helps a lot — our community and our school.”
The seniors get their last chance to make an imprint on the program Thursday, as the fifth-seeded Elkettes begin Class 4A State Volleyball Tournament play at 9:45 a.m. in the Rio Rancho Event Center. They take on No. 12 Santa Teresa in the opening round of the double-elimination tournament.
Pojoaque enters with a 17-3 mark, the program’s best since the 2013 team went 20-4 and won the last of five straight state titles. But the way to truly link itself to that team is to bring home a blue trophy — which is what the seniors have desired all along.
“We all come in here every day, and we hustle,” said senior defensive specialist Kaylee Salazar. “We put our 100 [percent] into it, because if we put our 100 in every day, we get that much better than the other teams.
“That’s where we want to be.”
Pojoaque head coach Joe Rodriguez, whose first high school coaching experience was as an assistant on the 2013 team, said this team is capable of making a deep run, so long as they minimize mistakes.
“This is another senior-led team,” coach Rodriguez said. “They’re undersized, determined and they get along. We’re not big, and we’re not getting big any time soon. It’s all heart, determination and energy.”
Those are the ingredients for success. Rodriguez said this team is as good as the squad he had in 2018, which went 18-4 and earned the third seed in its first year as a 4A program. However, the Elkettes were upended in the quarterfinals by eventual state champion Los Lunas in five games.
That loss began a haunting stretch in which Pojoaque struggled to get out of its first match at state. It took the Elkettes three years before that finally happened in November 2021, when they beat Kirtland Central in the opening round.
But that win came at home. Pojoaque still hadn’t won at the Rio Rancho Events Center, but it fixed that with a thrilling five-game win over Gallup in the quarterfinals. It didn’t matter that the Elkettes lost to eventual 4A runner-up Albuquerque Hope Christian and Roswell Goddard to finish their stay; they finally got that monkey off their backs.
“It felt really good, almost like we had proved ourselves,” senior outside hitter Anica Urioste said. “We hadn’t done that in years. I remember even my freshman year. I was on varsity and we went to state, and we didn’t win a game that year, either.”
A full offseason helped unleash a chemistry that showed itself toward the end of last season, and it came to fruition in its season-opening match. When the Elkettes beat defending Class 3A champion Las Vegas Robertson in four games on Aug. 30, they exorcised another demon as that stopped a six-year losing streak to the Lady Cardinals.
“I think it sent the message that we’re not just a small team and we can do big things,” senior middle hitter Sonya Quintana said. “They are a very competitive team, so beating them gave us proof that we could be good throughout the season.”
Pojoaque started the season 9-1, then reeled off nine straight wins after a tough loss to the Lady Huskies on Sept. 21 that caught the attention of the state.
For the first time since 2018, the Elkettes have a well-rounded team that didn’t rely solely on a strong defense and living off of their opponents’ mistakes. A quartet of strong, tall hitters, led by Anica Urioste and Sonya Quintana, gives Pojoaque depth and firepower it hasn’t had.
Their size also augments a strong back row that is led by senior Adrianna Rodriguez’s 458 digs, the second-best total in 4A.
At one point, the Elkettes were the top-ranked team in 4A before finishing second to top-seeded Goddard. In their final home match against district foe Los Alamos, the Pojoaque fan base showed up en massed in the hopes of capping a perfect District 2-4A season.
Unfortunately, those were dashed when Los Alamos pulled off a five-game win to force a tie atop the district. Pojoaque was seeded ahead of the Lady Hilltoppers because it beat Los Alamos in four games to earn the tie-breaker.
That Oct. 18 win was another milestone for Pojoaque, as it was the first time it beat the Lady Hilltoppers in four years, covering nine matches. Five of those losses were in five games.
Coach Rodriguez, though, said the loss is a reminder that Pojoaque has to keep its composure and focus when facing big moments. He added Santa Teresa is a team that lives off of other teams’ mistakes — just like the Elkettes.
“I’ve already warned them they’re not bad,” coach Rodriguez said. “They’re quick, they hustle. They remind me of what we see with Moriarty. They’re fundamentally sound.”
If Pojoaque can get past the opening round, a rematch with Hope Christian is set in the quarterfinals. Coach Rodriguez and his team believe they can compete with any team in 4A — when the Elkettes are on.
“Just be aggressive and execute,” he said. “This team can and will compete.”
It just might be time for Pojoaque to rise and instill some fear — just like the old days.