The best defense is pain.
On Friday afternoon, Ashten Martinez never hurt so good. Pojoaque Valley’s junior middle hitter came up big at the most crucial time for the Elkettes. Her block of Lily Barker’s kill attempt kept Pojoaque’s 25-17, 21-25, 25-15, 25-23 quarterfinal win over St. Michael’s in the opening round of the Tournament of Champions in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium on the Santa Fe High campus.
Pojoaque advanced to a semifinal match up against the host Demonettes at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Martinez’s match-ending block came just as the Lady Horseman tried to rally from a 23-20 deficit in Game Four. They went to Barker, who had 14 kills and four blocks, to force a tie at 24-all, but that’s when Martinez skied for Barker’s hit. Her elbow met the ball, which bounced back to the St. Michael’s side for the final point of the match.
And did it hurt for Martinez.
“You feel it in your elbow.” Martinez said with a smile. “It hurts.”
But that’s how it is when it comes to defense at Pojoaque (3-2). It is a staple that helped the program win state titles from 2009-13, and one preached heavily by Elkettes head coach Joe Rodriguez.
So much so, that he has a machine he uses during drills that hurtles volleyballs at the players to help them improve the passing skills and transition to the offense.
“He brings out these red balls and just sends them at us,” senior libero Mikayla Padilla said.
“You get used it,” added Espe Torres. “Yeah, we have no skin there [on the forearms].”
However, the Elkettes needed an offense to match what the defense was giving them. It put the onus on Martinez, fellow middle hitter Leah Trujillo plus outside hitters Torres and Alicia Quintana to be more dynamic at the net.
The hitters showed they were up for the challenge, as Quintana had a team-high 12 killls, Martinez added 10 and Torres had six.
Rodriguez said he focused making his hitters play to the whistle and keep hitting all this week after losing a tough five-game match Tuesday at Capital.
“Capital, they pick up everything,” Rodriguez said. “They block well, they play defense well. It frustrated the hitters the first two sets. We worked on that.
“Energy-wise, too. Play balls to the whistle blows because not everyone’s going to get the same call on every play.”
While Pojoaque showed more of a hitting prowess, the Lady Horsemen (3-3) were trying to find support for Barker up front. The trio of Molly Maestas, Rhegan Glidewell and Amber Marbourg had their moments, but weren’t consistent enough to keep the Elkettes defense honest.
When St. Michael’s head coach Valerie Sandoval inserted freshman Carmen Pacheco into the lineup for Game 4, she helped her team build an 8-4 lead with a pair of kills.
It’s part of the problem in trying to replace eight seniors from a state championship squad, and the front row’s struggles mimic similar growing pains with a back row that lost its entire lineup and a pair of new setters in Maestas and Jayla Martinez.
The work continues in a 9 a.m. consolation semifinal against Valencia.
“We have talent,” Sandoval said. Right now, it’s just game experience and a little mental toughness, but we’ll be there. We just need to play together a little while longer.”
The Elkettes, though, are playing through the pain of playing good defense- and loving it.
Quarterfinals
Capital 3, Las Vegas Robertson 1
The Lady Jaguars (3-0) overcame the loss of junior middle hitter Ethena Silva in the third game to pull out a 25-23, 21-25, 26-24, 25-13 win to advance to the tournament semifinals for the first time in more than a decade. Capital, which will play Albuquerque Hope Christian in the other 11 a.m. semifinal, showed its usual defensive toughness in forcing long rallies that often went in its favor.
Lady Jaguars senior setter Molly McCann had 55 assists on the night in her best performance of the season.
Robertson (3-1) plays Los Lunas in a 9 a.m. consolation semifinal.
Santa Fe High 3, Valencia 0
The Demonettes won Round 2 of their battle with the Lady Jaguars this week. They swept Valencia Tuesday, then set the tone very quickly in Game 1 on Friday.
Santa Fe High outscored the Lady Jaguars 22-3 to win Game 1, 25-4, then went on to take Game 2, 25-13, and Game 3, 25-14.
The Demonettes (5-0) take on Pojoaque in a semifinal at 11 a.m.