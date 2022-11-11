RIO RANCHO — One program reclaimed a piece of its historic past; the other showed the mettle to survive and advance.

Together, District 2-4A foes Pojoaque Valley and Los Alamos made their mark on the Class 4A volleyball landscape Friday afternoon.

Fifth-seeded Pojoaque Valley came alive in the consolation bracket, beating No. 8 Albuquerque Academy and No. 3 Artesia to make its first appearance in the 4A semifinals since becoming a member in 2018 and its first semifinal appearance since the last of its five-peat runs in 2013.

