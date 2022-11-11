RIO RANCHO — One program reclaimed a piece of its historic past; the other showed the mettle to survive and advance.
Together, District 2-4A foes Pojoaque Valley and Los Alamos made their mark on the Class 4A volleyball landscape Friday afternoon.
Fifth-seeded Pojoaque Valley came alive in the consolation bracket, beating No. 8 Albuquerque Academy and No. 3 Artesia to make its first appearance in the 4A semifinals since becoming a member in 2018 and its first semifinal appearance since the last of its five-peat runs in 2013.
Los Alamos, the six seed, fought off a case of the jitters in the final consolation round against No. 4 Albuquerque Hope Christian before prevailing in five games, 25-15, 26-24, 23-25, 14-25, 15-9. That came on the heels of a sweep of No. 7 Aztec in the second consolation round.
It marks the Lady Hilltoppers’ first Final Four appearance since 2012.
Los Alamos (21-7) will take on No. 2 Albuquerque St. Pius X, while Pojoaque (21-4) faces top seed Roswell Goddard in a pair of 8 a.m. matches. The winners advance to the 4A final at 3 p.m.
For Joe Rodriguez, the sixth-year Elkettes head coach, it was a special moment.
It was more than just having daughters Adrianna and Larissa Rodriguez playing for him, or that his other daughter, Marissa Rodriguez, is an assistant and a member of the 2013 championship team, or that he was an assistant alongside of her.
“It does mean something,” Rodriguez said. “I want the kids to enjoy it. Winning is not everything, but friendships and character last forever. But I’m very happy.”
And for good reason. Pojoaque had perhaps its best collective performance of the year. The Elkettes overcame the disappointment of losing to Hope Christian in the quarterfinals Thursday by going toe-to-toe against a bigger Lady Chargers team that had three players at 6 feet or taller.
Pojoaque countered with 5-9 Sonya Quintana and 5-7 Anica Urioste to go along with the usual ingredients of heart, hustle and desire. The result was a 29-27, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22 win in a second-round consolation match.
Against the athletic Lady Bulldogs, Pojoaque was on point with its serving, committing just six errors during the 25-21, 25-15, 25-17 sweep of the No. 3 team in 4A. Combined with six errors against Academy, the Elkettes had fewer service errors on the day than they did against the Lady Huskies (14).
Even more important was that Pojoaque failed to hold its serve for more than one point just six times against the Lady Chargers and Lady Bulldogs. That happened 12 times alone against Hope Christian.
“It’s one of those things that you just have to execute,” Rodriguez said. “In my program, you’re serving because you have a talent and an ability. It’s not just anybody out there. The girls really took care of that.”
On the other end was Los Alamos, which hadn’t advanced past the first day of the tournament since 2014.
That goal was accomplished when the Lady Hilltoppers swept Santa Teresa on Thursday, and head coach Joe Palmer said that left one more goal on the team’s season check list.
“Our saying has been, ‘What are we doing? Semis or bust,’ ” Palmer said. “They latched onto a goal, they worked hard for it and they produced tonight. Hopefully they can enjoy it tonight and be ready to be back here at 8 a.m. for Pius.”
While the goal was accomplished, Los Alamos added a dash of drama along the way. After breezing past Aztec, 25-17, 25-12, 27-25, the Lady Hilltoppers appeared to be on the verge of doing the same to the Lady Huskies.
They took the first two games 25-15 and 26-24, then held a 23-20 lead in Game 3. But Hope Christian played with desperation and scored the last five points to push the match to a fourth game.
The Lady Hilltoppers quickly fell behind 11-7 and never threatened the Lady Huskies to push the match to a fourth game. If anything, the normally boisterous Palmer had few words to say in the team huddle — the Lady Hilltoppers said it all.
“All of them came in and said, ‘Forget about the fourth set,’ ” Palmer said, ‘Let’s just jump on them and take care of business. This game is ours.’ ”
It took a short 5-2 burst to give Los Alamos a 6-4 lead, then came the turning point of the match. Lady Hilltoppers libero Anna Kirkland chased down an errant pass to keep the point alive, then came a another diving save from senior Ashley Hammond before Lady Huskies hit the ball into the net for a 7-4 advantage.
It was the start of a crucial 7-1 run that gave Los Alamos a commanding 13-5 lead.
“This was a really big accomplishment for all of us,” Hammond said of the win. “Even if we go out tomorrow, this was a huge win for us.”
Perhaps it is the start of something big for two programs that are just 16 miles apart.
Small-school divisions
Mora and Santa Fe Waldorf came within inches of playing for a spot in their respective classes’ semifinals but fell short in the second round of the consolation bracket.
Both of them fell in five-game heartbreakers. Waldorf, the ninth seed in the Class 1A bracket, won the first two games of match against Alamo Navajo.
The Lady Wolves’ collapse was Waldorfian, as the Lady Cougars rallied for a 21-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-12, 15-7 win.
Waldorf finished the season with a 21-5 mark.
As for the Rangerettes, they pushed No. 8 Hagerman to the brink before the plucky 12th-seeds fell, 18-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-27, 15-8. Mora ended the season with an 18-9 mark.
Escalante, meanwhile, saw an excellent season fall flat in the 2A bracket. After going 20-2 in the regular season and winning District 5-2A, the No. 5 Lady Lobos (20-4) failed to win a match, falling to Tularosa in the morning’s opening consolation round by a 25-19, 28-26, 21-25, 25-22 score.